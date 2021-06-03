Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Nick Guggemos

Despite not playing football for three years and coming from a Division III school, Guggemos' elite athletic traits warranted an extended look from the Seahawks. Playing at a position with limited depth, could he play his way into the team's future plans? Or will his stop in Seattle be a brief one?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Nick Guggemos, Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 248 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

The son of former Vikings defensive back Neal Guggemos, Guggemos hasn't played football in three years since graduating from St. Thomas University. During his time with the Tommies, he battled constant injuries, which limited him to just a single catch in his collegiate career. But he's remained steadfast in his mission to play in the NFL and after being impressed by him at multiple workouts in front of scouts, the Seahawks brought him in for a private workout and signed him shortly after. While his numbers at Minnesota's pro day weren't revealed publicly, he posted a video conducting his own pro day workout in which he ran a laser-timed 4.49-second 40-yard dash, a 6.93-second 3-cone drill, and a 4.12-second short shuttle. He also posted 25 reps on bench press and a 38.5-inch vertical, displaying freakish athletic traits.

Best Case Scenario: Staying healthy and improving rapidly as camp progresses, Guggemos puts his rare athletic toolbox on display and makes several big catches during exhibition games. With an eye towards 2022, the Seahawks wind up signing him to the practice squad to continue working with him.

Worst Case Scenario: Looking every bit like a player who hasn't played a down of football in three years, Guggemos struggles to stand out during practices and receives a pink slip after the preseason opener in Las Vegas.

What to Expect in 2021: When combing through Guggemos' college "highlights," coach Pete Carroll indicated the Seahawks were using clips from practice. Having played minimal snaps at St. Thomas, he's extremely raw and that could be seen during rookie minicamp, as he struggled to track the football as a receiver and dropped a few passes. Due to his inexperience and injury history, it's unreasonable to expect he will compete for a roster spot in 2021. But he possesses athleticism that simply can't be taught at his size and such unique attributes could buy him additional time to be developed as a practice squad player if he flashes enough promise during camp and preseason games. Down the road, if he takes to coaching and avoids the injury bug, he could potentially be in the mix to make the 53-man roster next season.