Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf Considered 'Week to Week' With Knee Injury
DK Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks' leading receiver, is considered 'week to week' after sustaining a Grade 1 MCL sprain in Sunday's 34-14 road win over the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Metcalf exited the game in the second half and tried running on the sidelines before eventually being carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter. He already had four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta prior to the injury.
With Monday Night Football pending, Metcalf is currently the second-leading receiver in the NFL with 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns. Through seven games, he is on pace for a would-be career-best 1,379 receiving yards in 2024.
When asked about Metcalf's status after the game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said he was "optimistic" about the severity.
"On that sideline catch, he banged up his knee a little bit," Macdonald said. "Not sure of the severity. We're optimistic at this point, so it doesn't look too bad."
Macdonald was again asked about Metcalf's injury during his Monday morning radio appearance on Seattle Sports and, while noting he hadn't spoken with Metcalf yet, sounded less enthusiastic.
"Coming out of yesterday, it was positive, but we hadn't done any testing or anything like that," Macdonald said on Seattle Sports. "The last thing I know is that he was going to get some tests done, and we'll know some more here later this afternoon."
If Schefter's report is from the result of the tests, Metcalf could be sidelined in Seattle's Week 8 home game versus the Buffalo Bills (5-2). The Seahawks have plenty of weapons at receiver with Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and others, but Metcalf has been the big-play threat that has fueled the team's passing game all season long.
Metcalf's absence would be a brutal blow for a team that is trying to get back on track after dropping three straight games and finally got back in the win column — in large part due to Metcalf's play on Sunday.
