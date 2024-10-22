Seahawks Report Card: Top Performers in 34-14 Rout vs. Falcons
Outplaying their competition in all three phases on the road, the Seattle Seahawks bounced back from a three-game losing streak to thump the Atlanta Falcons in their own building, using a 34-14 beatdown to vault back into sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
Turning in their most complete effort in coach Mike Macdonald's first season at the helm so far, which players shined brightest in Seattle's commanding 20-point win? Here are my top five grades and other notable performances from Week 7:
Derick Hall
Overall Grade: 89.0 (Run Defense 88, Pass Rush 92, Tackling 88)
Hall may not have added to his team-high sack total, but no player left more of an imprint on Seattle's blowout victory than the ascending star pass rusher, whose ability to collapse on the pocket and penetrate the backfield created opportunities for teammates to finish big plays all afternoon. Moments before Seattle scored to close out the first half with a 10-point lead, he literally knocked standout Falcons tackle Jake Matthews onto his duff on a punishing bull rush late in the second quarter, forcing Kirk Cousins to eat the ball and ultimately get sacked by Leonard Williams. On the ensuing drive to open the third, he shot through the B-gap untouched to blow up a run, allowing Jarran Reed to capitalize bringing down Tyler Allgeier for a one-yard loss.
But Hall's most significant play came early in the fourth quarter, as he put the dagger in the Falcons with a 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Setting the play in motion, he overpowered Matthews again with a bull rush and nearly got to Cousins for a sack, forcing the quarterback to bail to his left. Teammate Boye Mafe then chased after him and forced a fumble on a strip sack, only for Hall to scoop the ball up and sprint down the sideline to the end zone for six points. While he was only credited with one tackle, he made his presence felt start to finish in a myriad of ways that won't show up in the box score.
Geno Smith
Overall Grade: 87.0 (Passing 90, Rushing 85)
Statistically, Smith threw for the second-fewest yards (207) in a game this season, but some of that had to do with the flow of the game, as Seattle ran the ball most of the fourth quarter to chew clock with a multi-score lead. When he did drop back to throw, he once again was adept navigating the pocket and evading pass rushers, regularly contorting his body to avoid taking hits and sacks to extend time to find open receivers downfield. On one of his signature plays, he made two oncoming rushers miss before climbing the pocket to his right and dumping the ball off to tight end Noah Fant, who turned a short pass into a 28-yard gain to set up Ken Walker's first touchdown.
Facing a Falcons defense that only had allowed eight plays of 20 or more yards in the first six games combined, Smith connected on four such passes on Sunday alone, including a pinpoint dart between three defenders down the seam to DK Metcalf for a 31-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half. Excelling off play action with the presence of a complementary run game, he helped orchestrate four scoring drives on the first six possessions to put Atlanta into catch up mode, which played a key role in the home team turning the ball over three times down the stretch.
Dre'Mont Jones
Overall Grade: 87.0 (Run Defense 85, Pass Rush 93, Tackling 90)
After a quiet first six weeks, seeming to benefit from the return of Byron Murphy II and addition of Roy Robertson-Harris, Jones erupted for the best game of his Seahawks career thus far, doing most of his damage after halftime. Setting a firm edge working against tight end Kyle Pitts, he wrapped up Bijan Robinson for a tackle for loss early in the third quarter. On the next drive, he found his way to Cousins on consecutive plays, generating a pass deflection on a quarterback hit and sacking him after he stepped up to avoid Hall, helping force a punt two snaps later.
With the Falcons trailing by multiple scores and forced to air it out, Jones tacked on another quarterback hit in the fourth quarter and helped turn up the pressure on Cousins as he uncorked an interception to Coby Bryant on the next play. Disruptive in all phases and playing with the type of energy the team expected when they signed him as a free agent two years ago, he finished with a team-high four quarterback hits, a sack, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection, stuffing the stat sheet in a dominant all-around showing.
Ken Walker III
Overall Grade: 86.0 (Rushing 86, Receiving 90, Pass Blocking 65*)
Though he entered Sunday's game listed as questionable with an illness, the only thing that was sick about Walker in Atlanta was his sensational play carving up the Falcons as a runner and receiver. Benefiting from solid blocking up front, his first two carries went for eight and five yards, a sign that he would be able to find some room to operate against a vulnerable defense. After having a 13-yard touchdown negated by a holding penalty, he avenged that missed opportunity by rocketing through a semi-sized crease created by rookies Christian Haynes and Mike Jerrell for a 20-yard score late in the first quarter.
But Walker's jaw-dropping play came out of the backfield as a receiver early in the third quarter, showing off his hands from playing the position in high school. Running a wheel route matched up against a linebacker, Smith sidestepped an oncoming pass rusher and lofted the ball over the top to the back, who plucked the pass at full extension on a diving catch in the end zone for six points to push the lead back to 10. Even with a slightly diminished workload due to being under the weather, he rushed for 69 yards on 14 carries and added two receptions for 24 yards with two scores, enjoying what teammates will now call the Ken Walker Flu Game.
Byron Murphy II
Overall Grade: 85.0 (Run Defense 90, Pass Rush 82, Tackling 85)
Earlier in the week, Murphy told reporters the Falcons "would feel me" on Sunday after the team bypassed the chance to draft him in the top-10 in April. Like Hall, even if the stats may not bear it out with four tackles and two pressures, he did exactly that, causing major problems for Atlanta's interior offensive line all afternoon with his quickness and refined counter moves. Whipping out a filthy arm over move on the center, he instantly shot into the backfield to wrap up Robinson for a two-yard loss early in the third quarter. He later added another run stuff netting just one yard for Robinson by splitting a double team.
As a pass rusher, Murphy's presence helped create ideal one-on-one situations for Jones and Hall when they were on the same side of the line. He played a crucial role in forcing a high throw on Cousins' first interception in the fourth quarter, flying into the backfield looping back inside on a twist stunt and getting a hand in the quarterback's face as he tried to connect with Drake London, only for the ball to sail on him and get picked by Julian Love. He also looked to be closing in on Cousins prior to his second pick, making sure the Falcons felt him and then some.
Other Notable Performances
Catching four passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in a little over a half of play and dishing out a fun one-handed block on Walker's touchdown run, DK Metcalf nearly reached the top-five, as a missed second touchdown catch opportunity was the only thing holding his grade back with an 83.0 score. Earning the same score, Fant finished second on the team with 69 receiving yards and much of that came after the catch with two 20-plus yard receptions. Along the offensive line, Connor Williams played his cleanest game so far as a Seahawk, yielding just one pressure and holding up well as a run blocker for a season-high 81.0 mark. Making his first career start, Mike Jerrell dished out a pivotal block on Walker's touchdown run and though he gave up three pressures and a sack, he turned in several quality pass pro reps for a 77.0 score. Scoring a bit better in pass protection and a bit worse in run blocking than his tackle counterpart with three pressures allowed, Charles Cross received a 76.0 grade overall.
Narrowly missing out on the top-five, safety Coby Bryant reeled in his first career interception and generated two run stops netting two or fewer yards, receiving an 82.5 grade. Performing at a high level as expected, Love also had an excellent outing with an interception and just one reception allowed in coverage, securing an 81.0 grade. Playing in his first game as a Seahawk, aside from losing contain on a run in the first half, Roy Robertson-Harris had a strong debut with four tackles and a pressure to earn an 80.0 score. Finishing with three pressures and his clutch strip sack, Boye Mafe's pass rushing efforts netted him a 79.0 overall score. At the cornerback position, Josh Jobe performed admirably in Riq Woolen's place, allowing just three catches on seven targets with a pair of pass breakups for a 78.0 grade. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon had one of his more challenging games as a pro, missing three tackles and lucking out that Cousins missed on an open touchdown to Ray Ray McCloud, receiving a 68.0 score.
