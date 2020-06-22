Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 30-21

Over the course of 44 seasons, the Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best in franchise history?

To take part in the festivities, each member of the Seahawk Maven writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.

After compiling averages from all seven lists, who made the final cut? Continuing our countdown, here’s players No. 30 through 21 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.

30. Jeff Bryant, Defensive End

Seahawks Tenure: 1982-1993

Highest Ranking: 14

Lowest Ranking: 50

Writer's Take: Despite finishing last in the AFC West division for the third time in six seasons, Seattle was awarded the sixth overall selection in 1982, allowing them to select Bryant during the first round of the NFL Draft. While the players strike limited his rookie season to just nine games, the 6-foot-5, 276-pound defensive end still found a way to be productive, starting in every game and recording 3.0 sacks. Over the next three seasons, Bryant enjoyed the best performances of his career while starting in all 48 regular season games and producing 31.0 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, and one interception. Even though his pass rushing metrics rapidly declined after his first four seasons with the Seahawks, the Clemson standout was still able to rack up 63.0 career sacks over his 12 seasons in the Pacific Northwest, good for third-most in franchise history. –Thomas Hall

29. John Harris, Safety

Seahawks Tenure: 1978-1985

Highest Ranking: 23

Lowest Ranking: 55

Writer's Take: It’s mind-boggling Harris, who is tied for 35th on the NFL’s all-time interceptions list, never made the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team in his 11-year career. Drafted in the seventh round of the 1978 NFL Draft, the ex-Arizona State standout promptly won a starting job in Seattle’s secondary and picked off four passes as a rookie. Over the next seven seasons, Harris emerged as one of the best free safeties in the league, intercepting six or more passes four times. After breaking out with six picks in 1980, he enjoyed the finest season of his career in 1981, intercepting 10 passes and returning two of them for defensive touchdowns. Along with being one of the most productive safeties in the NFL during the regular season, he also found tremendous success in the postseason with the Seahawks, intercepting four passes in five career playoff games. -Corbin Smith

28. Michael Bennett, Defensive End

Seahawks Tenure: 2013-2017

Highest Ranking: 21

Lowest Ranking: 51

Writer's Take: Bennett will go down as one of the better free agent signings of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, if not Seahawks history in general. In the Seahawks' historic 2013 Super Bowl title run, he had 8.5 sacks with nine tackles for loss in the regular season and 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in the postseason, making the most of his one-year “prove it” deal and landing a lucrative extension as a result. Bennett was never afraid to speak his mind, for better or for worse, but he was instrumental in Seattle becoming one of the best defenses in NFL history between 2013 and 2016. Three of those seasons, Seattle finished first in scoring defense, an incredible accomplishment in the modern NFL given the influx of scoring league wide. The three-time Pro Bowler's most iconic moment came after Seattle completed one of the wildest comebacks in NFL history and beat the Packers in overtime of the 2014 NFC Championship Game, as Bennett "stole" a police bike and paraded around Century Link Field to celebrate with fans. -Nick Lee

27. Marcus Trufant, Cornerback

Seahawks Tenure: 2003-2012

Highest Ranking: 25

Lowest Ranking: 34

Writer's Take: Like several others on this list, Trufant gets bonus points for being a local kid. Starting in Tacoma, WA as a star at Wilson High School before taking his talents to Washington State, Trufant made a name for himself in the Pacific Northwest long before he became a Seahawk. Seattle drafted him 11th overall in 2003 NFL Draft and he became an instant starter in the secondary, racking up 83 tackles, 20 passes defensed, and two interceptions as a rookie. His best season came in 2007, as he recorded 85 tackles and seven interceptions while making the Pro Bowl. He played on six playoff teams, including the 2005 run to the Seahawks first-ever Super Bowl appearance. He concluded his outstanding career in the top seven for interceptions and tackles in franchise history. -Nick Lee

26. Chris Warren, Running Back

Seahawks Tenure: 1990-1997

Highest Ranking: 27

Lowest Ranking: 30

Writer's Take: Drafted in the fourth round out of tiny Ferrum College by the Seahawks in 1990, the 6-foot-2, 228-pound Warren received just 17 carries in his first two NFL seasons, but he became an instant contributor on special teams and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 1991. Thrust into the starting lineup in 1992, Warren broke out with his first 1,000-yard season despite starring for a bad two-win squad. Starting in 1993, he rushed for over 1,000 yards, garnered Second-Team All-Pro recognition twice, and earned Pro Bowl honors each of the next three seasons, including rushing for a career-best 1,545 yards in 1994 and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns in 1995. He also evolved into a threat out of the backfield as a receiver, catching 91 passes for 669 yards and three touchdowns during that span. By the time he departed in free agency after the 1997 season, he had surpassed Curt Warner as the franchise's all-time leading rusher and currently ranks second behind only Shaun Alexander. -Corbin Smith

25. Brian Blades, Receiver

Seahawks Tenure: 1988-1998

Highest Ranking: 25

Lowest Ranking: 31

Writer's Take: As he neared the end of his Hall of Fame career, Steve Largent passed the torch as Seattle’s top target to Blades, who arrived as a second-round pick in 1988. Trying to replace a living legend isn’t easy, and while Blades never reached the same heights as Largent, he put together a strong career of his own without the benefit of quality quarterback play. Becoming a full-time starter in 1989, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time and caught five touchdowns, earning his first and only trip to the Pro Bowl. Despite catching passes from the likes of Stan Gelbaugh, Rick Mirer, and Dan McGwire, he managed to produce 77 or more receptions and averaged over 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons from 1993 to 1995. One can only be left to wonder how much better his career numbers would’ve looked with competent quarterback play. -Corbin Smith

24. Michael Sinclair, Defensive End

Seahawks Tenure: 1992-2001

Highest Ranking: 18

Lowest Ranking: 45

Writer's Take: Very much an unheralded prospect from Eastern New Mexico drafted in the sixth round, Sinclair turned out to be a steal for Seattle in the 1991 NFL Draft. In 1993, he played just nine games but somehow managed to rack up 8.0 sacks along the way. He became a full-time starter for the Seahawks in 1995 and then from 1996 to 1998, the Texas native earned three straight Pro Bowl nods, amassing a whopping 41.5 sacks during that time period. Only 20 other players in Seahawks history have been selected to at least three Pro Bowls. His 16.5 sacks in 1998 led the NFL, which, to this day, remains Seattle's single season record. A testament to his production is the fact that no one sacked Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway more than Sinclair. Despite his low draft status, he amounted the most sacks out of any player from that class, finishing his career with 73.5 sacks. -Nick Lee

23. Dave Krieg, Quarterback

Seahawks Tenure: 1980-1991

Highest Ranking: 15

Lowest Ranking: 32

Writer's Take: Seattle brought in Krieg in 1980 after he went undrafted. He worked his way up the depth chart and started the last three games of his second season and eventually took over for Jim Zorn during the 1983 campaign, leading the Seahawks to the AFC Championship Game and never looking back. The Milton College product posted four seasons of at least 3,000 passing yards, including over 3,600 yards in both 1984 and 1985, earning his first of three Pro Bowls in 1984. He led Seattle to the playoffs in four of his nine years as the starter. He finished his Seahawks career as the franchise's leading passer and is still second in franchise history with 195 passing touchdowns and regular season wins with 70. The former signal caller is also one of just three Seattle quarterbacks to be named to multiple Pro Bowls. Matt Hasselbeck is likely the second-best quarterback in Seattle history, but the margin between him and Krieg is razor thin. -Nick Lee

22. K.J. Wright, Linebacker

Seahawks Tenure: 2011-Present

Highest Ranking: 20

Lowest Ranking: 25

Writer's Take: During the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era, Seattle has hit on many of their players in the later rounds of the NFL Draft, with Wright being another example of this sentiment. After being selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 246-pound linebacker instantly became a reliable defender through his first three seasons with the Seahawks, playing in 44 of the team’s 48 regular season games and producing 243 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, 12 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Hitting his stride in 2014, Wright has been one of the league's most consistent performers, starting in at least 15 regular season games and recording a minimum of 100 total tackles in five of his last six seasons. Carrying those stellar results into the playoffs, the Mississippi State product has played in 14 postseason contests – including two Super Bowls – and produced 105 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and one interception. –Thomas Hall.

21. Lofa Tatupu, Linebacker

Seahawks Tenure: 2005-2010

Highest Ranking: 17

Lowest Ranking: 29

Writer's Take: While serving as general manager, Tim Ruskell made plenty of head-scratching moves, but he deserves a ton of credit for trading up in the 2005 NFL Draft to select Tatupu, who many draft pundits railed for his less-than-ideal size and lack of speed. The decision to snag the former USC star proved fruitful right away, as he made the Pro Bowl for the Super Bowl-bound Seahawks as a rookie with 105 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and three interceptions, showing off outstanding instincts and a motor that always ran hot. He continued to play at an elite level for the next two seasons in the middle of Seattle's defense, earning First-Team All-Pro accolades in 2007 after producing 109 tackles, four interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and three forced fumbles. Injuries dogged him during his last three seasons with the Seahawks, but he still registered at least 89 tackles and played in all but one regular season game in two of those seasons, helping the franchise get back to the playoffs in Pete Carroll's first season in 2010. -Corbin Smith