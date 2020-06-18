Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 50-41

Over the course of 44 seasons, the Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best in franchise history?

To take part in the festivities, each member of the Seahawk Maven writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.

After compiling averages from all seven lists, who made the final cut? Continuing our countdown, here’s players No. 50 through 41 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.

50. Bobby Engram, WR

Seahawks Tenure: 2001-2008

Highest Ranking: 44

Lowest Ranking: 67

Writer's Take: Known for years as Matt Hasselbeck’s second option, albeit a solid one, Engram proved proficient securing third downs and coming through in the clutch. But when star receiver Darrell Jackson was injured in 2005, Engram stepped up and showed he could handle the No. 1 role in Seattle's offense, catching 67 passes for 778 yards and three touchdowns. When Jackson was traded to the 49ers in 2007, Engram set a single-season franchise record with 94 catches complimented by 1,147 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and a career-high 70.1 percent catch rate. Thanks in large part to these two standout seasons, the former Biletnikoff Award winner averaged 50 catches and more than 600 yards over eight years as a Seahawk. The only other receivers even in his league in Seahawks history? Brian Blades, Doug Baldwin and Steve Largent. -Aryanna Prasad

49. Julian Peterson, LB

Seahawks Tenure: 2006-2008

Highest Ranking: 28

Lowest Ranking: 62

Writer's Take: He didn’t play in Seattle long enough to warrant being higher on this list, but Peterson was one of my favorite defenders to watch in a Seahawks uniform during the 2000s due to his diverse skill set. He fit the mold of a modern NFL linebacker, possessing the size, athleticism, and instincts to be a threat rushing the passer while also excelling in coverage. After being signed away from the division rival 49ers in 2006, he immediately lived up to his seven-year, $54 million contract, racking up 10.0 sacks and 89 tackles in his first season with the Seahawks. He continued to harass quarterbacks in 2007, registering 9.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits while adding two interceptions. In just three years with the organization, Peterson made the Pro Bowl each season and amassed more sacks than he did in six prior seasons with San Francisco. Shipping him to the Lions after the 2008 season angered fans, but the move actually worked out in the Seahawks favor, as his overall production waned and he played just two more seasons in the league. -Corbin Smith

48. Tyler Lockett, WR

Seahawks Tenure: 2015-Present

Highest Ranking: 31

Lowest Ranking: 56

Writer's Take: Right from the start, it was clear Lockett would make an impact on special teams and on offense. The electric 2015 third round pick has missed just one regular season game in four seasons and has worked his way to becoming Russell Wilson's favorite target. After earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro recognition as a return specialist in his rookie year, Lockett established himself as a solid receiver as well. In 2018, Wilson and Lockett connected for a perfect passer rating along with 965 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2019, the Kansas State product reached the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time with eight touchdowns. He is already eighth on the franchise list in receiving yards and with a strong 2020, he could find himself in the top five. His connection with Wilson ranks as one of the best in the NFL and another dominant season will push him up this list. -Nick Lee

47. Rufus Porter, LB

Seahawks Tenure: 1988-1994

Highest Ranking: 30

Lowest Ranking: 91

Writer's Take: Breaking into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 1988, Porter had to scratch and claw to find his way into Seattle’s defensive lineup. As a rookie, he didn’t see many snaps defensively, but he made the Pro Bowl due to stellar play on special teams. The following year, the Seahawks unleashed the athletic 228-pound Porter as a pass rusher and he broke out with 10.5 sacks, earning Pro Football Weekly First-Team All-Pro recognition and returning to the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive year. Over the next three seasons, he continued to produce outstanding numbers with 226 solo tackles and 24.5 sacks, but didn’t make another Pro Bowl as the team began to struggle winning football games. From that point on, Porter’s performance declined substantially, as he posted just 2.5 sacks in his final two years with the team. Still, his story arc evolving from undrafted special teams ace into one of the league’s most productive linebackers for a five-year period makes him worthy of a top-40 ranking. -Corbin Smith

46. Frank Clark, DE

Seahawks Tenure: 2015-2018

Highest Ranking: 27

Lowest Ranking: 55

Writer's Take: Despite being dismissed from Michigan’s program in 2014, Seattle still decided to select Clark in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. While the former Wolverine was limited to a reserve role during his rookie season while playing behind Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, he was still able to show flashes of his potential, producing 15 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble through 15 regular season games. Once Clark forced his way into the starting lineup in 2016, the 6-foot-3 defensive end didn’t look back while on his way to becoming an elite pass rusher. In total, Clark generated 77 solo tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 66 quarterback hits, 32.0 sacks, four pass deflections, and seven forced fumbles over his final three seasons in Seattle. –Thomas Hall.

45. Cliff Avril, DE

Seahawks Tenure: 2013-2017

Highest Ranking: 39

Lowest Ranking: 53

Writer's Take: Coming over with Michael Bennett in the spring of 2013, Avril and Bennett combined to be key difference makers on the famous "Legion of Boom" defense, helping the Seahawks capture a Lombardi Trophy that season. Often overshadowed by the louder Bennett, Avril was able to somewhat quietly produce 34.5 sacks in his Seahawks career, a number that surely would have been higher had he not suffered a career-ending injury just five weeks into the 2017 season. One of the most underrated players on a historically great defense, his best season came in 2016 when he amassed 11.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, and five forced fumbles on his way to his only Pro Bowl in Seattle. The king of the strip-sack, Avril forced 14 fumbles with the Seahawks and was arguably the best player on the field in a Super Bowl XLIX defeat to the Patriots. -Colby Patnode

44. Chris Clemons, DE

Seahawks Tenure: 2010-2013

Highest Ranking: 38

Lowest Ranking: 58

Writer's Take: While Clemons had flashed in his first five NFL seasons, including posting 8.0 sacks in his lone season with the Raiders, few could have projected his ascendance towards becoming one of the best edge rushers in the NFC when the Seahawks acquired him from the Eagles prior to the 2010 season. As one of Pete Carroll's first great additions, the former Georgia standout broke out playing the LEO defensive end role in Seattle's defense, producing a career-high 11.0 sacks while helping the team win the NFC West. Over the next two seasons, he racked up 22.5 sacks, 45 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, and nine pass deflections, stuffing the stat sheet while providing valuable leadership for young players such as Bruce Irvin. A torn ACL suffered in the Wild Card round during the 2012 playoffs set him back and limited him to just 4.5 sacks in 2013, but he played well in Seattle's march to a Super Bowl title, sacking Peyton Manning in a 43-8 drubbing of Denver. -Corbin Smith

43. Darrell Jackson, WR

Seahawks Tenure: 2000-2006

Highest Ranking: 38

Lowest Ranking: 52

Writer's Take: Among all the receivers who’ve played for Seattle over the years, Jackson is arguably one of the most talented pass catchers in franchise history. While spending seven seasons in Seattle, the former third-round selection produced at least 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during three of those campaigns. Over Jackson’s 96 games in the Pacific Northwest, the 6-foot receiver generated the third-most touchdowns (47) and the fourth-most receiving yards (6,445) in the Seahawks record books. The Florida standout was also pleasantly productive during four postseason runs from 2003 to 2006, recording 41 catches for 503 yards, a 64.1 percent catch, and three touchdowns. Though Jackson struggled with drops and posted a catch rate lower than 60 percent in six of his sevens along with nine total fumbles, his overall production warrants a spot in Seattle's top 50 players. –Thomas Hall.

42. Russell Okung, OT

Seahawks Tenure: 2010-2015

Highest Ranking: 26

Lowest Ranking: 60

Writer's Take: Okung missed a bunch of games due to various injuries during his six seasons with the Seahawks, but when healthy, he proved to be one of the better left tackles in the NFC. After missing 11 games with ankle and pectoral injuries during his first two seasons, Okung finally stayed healthy and started 15 regular season games, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Even while missing eight games on injured reserve in 2013, he returned late in the season and started all three of the Seahawks playoff games, including a 43-8 rout of the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. In total, he started 14 playoff games and two Super Bowls for Seattle. When he departed as a free agent after the 2015 season, his absence hit the organization harder than anticipated, as the Seahawks struggled to find a replacement until trading for Duane Brown. Durability issues kept him from being higher on this list and though he’s not in the same galaxy as legend Walter Jones, it’s not hyperbole to proclaim him the second-best left tackle in franchise history. -Corbin Smith

41. Fredd Young, LB

Seahawks Tenure: 1984-1987

Highest Ranking: 21

Lowest Ranking: Unranked

Writer's Take: A small school prospect out of New Mexico State, Young joined the Seahawks as a third-round pick in 1984 with multiple veteran linebackers in front of him on the depth chart, including Keith Butler and Shelton Robinson. But while he didn't see many defensive snaps as a rookie, he earned Pro Bowl accolades as a standout on kick and punt coverage teams. He jumped into the starting lineup in 1985 and quickly became one of the AFC's best young inside linebackers, thriving as a blitzer in Seattle's 3-4 scheme. After making the Pro Bowl in 1985 and 1986, Young felt slighted by the Seahawks decision to select Dave Wyman in the second round and use a first-round pick in the supplemental draft on Brian Bosworth. Motivated by the team's apparent lack of faith in him, he went out and produced a career-high 9.0 sacks in 1987 and garnered First-Team All-Pro honors. Unfortunately, Young's brief tenure in Seattle came to an end that offseason as the two sides couldn't agree to an extension and he was dealt to Indianapolis, where he played three more underwhelming seasons before an arthritic hip forced his retirement. -Corbin Smith