Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Pier-Olivier Lestage

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Pier-Olivier Lestage, Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 312 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

Following a stellar college career for the University of Montreal, Lestage joined the Seahawks as a priority undrafted free agent and entered his first training camp viewed as a potential sleeper to make the 53-man roster. However, he missed most of camp and the preseason recovering from sports hernia surgery, preventing him from showing what he could do against NFL competition. He spent the entirety of the 2021 season on Seattle's practice squad and didn't dress for a single game. This spring, he's been sidelined during OTAs and mandatory minicamp recovering from an undisclosed injury, leaving his status for camp in August up in the air.

Best Case Scenario: Finally able to get healthy after missing Seattle's offseason program, Lestage shines with the third-team offense in training camp enough to warrant inclusion on the practice squad for a second straight season and eventually dresses for his first NFL regular season game.

Worst Case Scenario: Already sinking down the depth chart, Lestage continues to deal with injury-related issues and doesn't participate at all in training camp, leading to an injured reserve/waived designation and ultimately the end of his brief NFL career.

What to Expect in 2022: When Seattle initially signed Lestage, many speculated he would be given a chance to play center, but the team hasn't shown any interest in making that transition with him to this point. As a result, assuming he's healthy enough to practice, he will compete for a backup guard spot behind Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson in camp. Unfortunately, while he may still have plenty of untapped potential, the return of Phil Haynes coupled with the signing of Georgia State's Shamarious Gilmore and the versatility of tackle Jake Curhan will make it difficult for him to have any chance at a roster spot. With that said, a second straight year on the practice squad is a possibility if he performs well and stays healthy in August.

