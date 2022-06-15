Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Josh Turner

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign

Josh Turner, Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 189 pounds

2021 Stats*: 41 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery

*College stats at Florida International

Turner began his college career at Iowa, where he played in 11 games in 2018 as a redshirt freshman. He transferred to FIU following that season and worked his way into the starting lineup in 2020 for the Panthers. The Delray Beach, Florida native earned himself a spot on the All Conference USA Honorable Mention team. He put together a solid senior season in 2021, posting a career-high 41 tackles and signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May. While his athletic measurements are not elite, he has acceptable size and physical traits to succeed as a reserve NFL corner or special teams contributor.

Best Case Scenario: Turner makes some splash plays during training camp and earns significant snaps in preseason action. He then shows his ability to tackle and make plays on the ball in order to earn a practice squad spot following the preseason, with hopes of making the roster down the line, perhaps as a special teams player.

Worst Case Scenario: Looking overmatched and overwhelmed in camp going up against the depth the Seahawks have at receiver, Turner gets his walking papers early in training camp and doesn't get another shot in the league.

What to Expect in 2022: Turner has a giant hill to climb in order to make an impact on the 2022 Seahawks. There is some intrigue with his physicality and willingness to tackle. With that said, he wasn't overly productive in college, never appearing in more than nine games in a given season and notching just one interception. The odds of him being anything more than a practice squad member are slim at best. Even then, he will need to battle to make one of the limited spots the Seahawks have on their practice team. That will happen if he continues to show a willingness to tackle and not back down to elite competition and no matter the outcome, he should get plenty of opportunities in camp and early in the preseason.

