Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Joshua Onujiogu

The Seahawks' group of EDGEs was re-stocked this offseason with both rookies and veterans alike. Joshua Onujiogu has a hard road ahead of him as a small school prospect, but his attitude and potential could intrigue Seattle as a long-term, developmental project.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Joshua Onujiogu, EDGE

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 252 pounds

2021 Stats*: 68 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 1 interception

*College stats at Framingham State (NCAA Division III)

Small school players must be ultra-productive to catch the eye of NFL teams, and Onujiogu is no different. The Framingham State star demolished Division III tackles to the tune of 36.0 sacks over 47 games and was the MASCAC Defensive Player of the Year for two consecutive season in 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). This production, along with an impressive pro day, put Onujiogu on the radar of the Seahawks, who met with him prior to the draft and eventually signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Best Case Scenario: Proving that the NFL game isn’t too big for him, Onujiogu shows enough potential in training camp and during the preseason for the Seahawks to sign him to the practice squad and allow him to develop as a situational pass rusher.

Worst Case Scenario: The jump from Framingham State to the NFL proves to be too great and Onujiogu doesn’t show enough athleticism for the Seahawks to consider him for the practice squad, resulting in his outright release.

What to Expect in 2022: Teams are always in need of pass rushing talent, so Onujiogu will have the chance during camp to show he deserves a look as a long-term project. The number of chances he’ll have to show his skills, however, will be low considering the Seahawks drafted Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith to go along with signing Uchenna Nwosu. Onujiogu will be competing with veterans Alton Robinson and Aaron Donkor as bubble players for the roster or practice squad, and the experience those players already have with the Seahawks may give one—or both—of them the upper hand.