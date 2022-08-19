For Successful Season, Seahawks Need Top Two Running Backs Healthy

One thing is certain when it comes to the Seattle Seahawks offense. If they want to trust Pete Carroll’s philosophy of implementing a more run-heavy style of play, both running backs Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III will need to be active.

This isn’t a suggestion. It’s a statement and for good reason.

Seattle’s 27-11 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field offered little in the hopes of Geno Smith proving he’s the long-term option at quarterback. For now, the Seahawks are banking on the 31-year-old journeyman to stabilize any offensive consistency to keep them in contention.

Sure, plays like a 41-yard pass to receiver Penny Hart will be required to win on Sundays. And yes, Hart, a former undrafted free agent out of Georgia State that’s bounced from Seattle’s practice squad to the active roster, will likely be replaced by Pro Bowl receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but the premise remains the same.

In retrospect, Caroll has spoken for years about his desire to make the rushing attack a more focal point of the offense. Penny and Walker can finally provide that 1-2 punch in terms of potential and production.

They have to be active first. And the names behind them will only offer so much.

Running backs Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas understand their roles in Seattle. Both are going to be used on certain plays and find most of their success on special teams.

Against what looked to be half of the Bears’ projected starting defense, Homer and Dallas combined for 58 rushing yards and averaged 8.3 yards per play in the first half.

On paper, 8.3 seems like an efficient number. Take a second look.

Almost 57 percent of the duo’s first half yards came on one play — a 33-yard run by Homer at the start of the second quarter. The longest run following that was a gain of seven by Dallas on the ensuing drive.

Seattle saw promising results late last season in Penny, a former first-round pick that never flourished due to injuries. In the final five games of the regular season, Penny went off. He averaged nearly 7.1 yards per run. Four of the five games ended with Penny surpassing the triple-digit marker in terms of rushing yards. He also scored all six of his touchdowns on the season during that span.

Injuries remain an issue for Penny entering September. A groin issue cost the fifth-year runner a chance to suit up in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His status for the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys is questionable.

Walker, Seattle’s second-round pick out of Michigan State, was on a tear in practice to begin his NFL career. He still is expected to be a vital part of the offense, but a hernia injury now leaves his status questionable for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

Dallas offers more value than Homer due to his receiving skills. Last week with second-string QB Drew Lock, the third-year running back darted his way into the end zone with a 17-yard touchdown. On Thursday, he tallied four catches for 52 yards, including a 29-yard reception during the second quarter.

That’s not enough for Seattle to feel comfortable offensively. And with Smith struggling to find any balance as a passer, plus Lock missing time due to COVID-19, the Seahawks are in a bind when it comes to scoring or putting together quality drives.

Carroll wanted a more productive ground game. He could have it with the combination of Walker and Penny. For now, the absence of both puts a damper on any offensive production.

Depending on how it translates to the regular season, this could be the norm for Seattle come most Sundays.

