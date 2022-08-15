'I've Seen It': Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas Reveals Ken Walker III's Underrated Ability

Seattle Seahawks fans probably didn't to see as much playing time from rookie running back Kenneth Walker III as they had hoped when the team fell 32-25 in an exciting preseason-opening matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday.

But third-year running back DeeJay Dallas, who led Seattle's rushing attack with 10 carries for 73 yards and a receiving touchdown in the loss, has seen plenty of the rookie as the Seahawks approach a year full of unknowns.

One thing that is known, however, is that the Seahawks struggled mightily against the pass rush last season. Between former quarterback Russell Wilson and current projected starter Geno Smith, Seattle combined to allow 46 sacks, the eighth-most in the league in 2021. The team had a clear intent on remedying this problem in the draft with the offensive lineman selections of Mississippi State's Charles Cross at No. 9 overall and the third-round swing of Washington State's Abraham Lucas.

And according to Dallas, Walker III is the underrated piece to this puzzle.

"Ken is a great pass protector and I've seen it," Dallas said. "And I hate that he didn't really get any pass-pro reps tonight just for y'all to see, but yeah, he's on his way."

Dallas, who is also a productive receiving back in his own right, says that one of the core goals for the running backs room centers around being able to excel in pass protection.

"(Running backs coach) Chad (Morton) drills it a lot," Dallas said. "We have a thing in our running back room like if you can't pass protect, (then) you can't play. He's really brought Ken along, myself included, and Travis (Homer) as well."

Walker III only had five carries for 17 yards and one catch for 11 yards. The expectation for preseason was that he would see more action, but it's possible the coaching staff is keeping him fresh with the idea that he'll have a contributing role behind Rashaad Penny this season.

The Seahawks still have two more preseason games to go, as Walker III could see more chances to run defenders over or meet the blitz head-to-head whether he's blocking for Smith or Drew Lock.

Seattle's next preseason game is at home against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

