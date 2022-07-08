Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Projections: Opportunity Knocks

After two quiet seasons at Wake Forest (217/1,158/17 with six catches for 47 yards), Kenneth Walker III Walker pushed his game higher after transferring to Michigan State. He gained 1,725 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 catches. His best success came in three matchups (23/264/4, 29/233/1 and 23/197/5).

Walker did an excellent job mixing up his run cadence last season. When asked to fire up the middle, he had the vision and speed to create big plays. At the same time, he would delay his forward motion to help his blockers and possibly create running lanes. Walker has the quickness and burst to get himself out of jail in tight quarters on some runs. His willingness to retreat on a lost play and reverse direction led to some success at Michigan State, but this thought process could kill some drives in the NFL if Walker takes significant losses. He’s had limited chances in the passing game, but his game may improve in this area over time. Walker did get a negative grade in his pass protection skill, pointing to an early-down role early in his career.

Fantasy outlook: Walker has a tweener feel in the fantasy market due to his expected role in his rookie season. His ADP (78) in the NFFC priced him as the 27th running back drafted. Early-down runners have much less value in PPR leagues, so I would be careful targeting Walker ahead of his draft value. The Seahawks have two running back questions on their roster, giving Walker a chance to quickly jump up their depth chart.