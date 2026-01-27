Seahawks are Kings of the Red Zone in the 2025 Playoffs

With just one game left to play, the Seattle Seahawks have been the best offense in the postseason by a pretty solid margin. They’re averaging 32.5 points per game even if you toss out the Shaheed kickoff return touchdown, have zero turnovers, and are also leading the way in more advanced statistics like EPA.

There are many reasons why they’ve been so good, including some that are outside their direct control, like the quality of opponents and short fields off of turnovers, but one thing that really highlights their areas of improvement has been red zone efficiency. In the regular season, the Seahawks were an average red zone offense, scoring touchdowns on 57.14% of their trips.

That number was good for 14th in the league and identical to their 2024 number. Not particularly remarkable or standout one way or the other. Merely decent. But after two playoff games against division rivals, the team seems to have really found themselves in this ever-important area of the field, and it’s fueled their rise to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks have had eleven red zone possessions in the last two games, which is a big improvement of itself after a regular season where they averaged 3.7 trips a game. 5.5 possessions a game would lead the league by more than a full possession, by the way, but obviously the real question is how successful they’ve been.

The answer is very. Eight of those possessions have ended in a touchdown, the other three ending in field goals. Other than the Shaheed return touchdown, all of the Seattle touchdowns this postseason have come in the red zone. A success rate of nearly 73% would have easily led the league, topping Philadelphia’s 70% from the regular season.

While the Seahawks did not need to be good in the red zone to beat the 49ers given how one-sided that game ended up being, you better believe that their ability to finish drives meant everything against the Rams. With the game coming down to one or two plays and the final margin being four points, every single touchdown mattered.

It goes beyond the pure touchdown rate as well. According to Seaside Joe, Darnold specifically is 9/12 for 93 yards and 4 touchdowns on red zone passes over the last two games, good for a QB Rating of 136.5. That rating is the best in the NFL. Ken Walker, the lead running back, has 59 yards and 4 touchdowns in the red zone as well, also leading the league.

The Seahawks took big steps forward on offense this year in many areas, but the red zone was one area where they didn’t. If the last two games represent them starting to solve these crucial sequences, we could be dealing with a true offensive juggernaut going forward.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball for a touchdown. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

