When No. 19 caught a touchdown pass for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams, most people watching the game didn't know who it was.

However, for the 12's and everyone on the Seahawks sideline, they couldn't have been happier for Jake Bobo. The third-year receiver out of UCLA only had two catches throughout the season, but he stepped up when it mattered most and caught a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold in the second half against the Rams.

Darnold praised Bobo for his catch and all the work he's been able to do all season long after the game.

"Bobo is the man. He stepped up for us in other ways throughout the season blocking, doing his thing on teams, but he came up big as well last week with that third down conversion. So me personally and I know the coaches and other players as well have a ton of trust in him," Darnold said.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Bobo Comes in Clutch vs. Rams

Bobo doesn't have the ball come to him very often. But when he does, he proves that he can make a big play for the team. That was evident when he caught the touchdown pass from Darnold in the game against the Rams.

"I hoped he [Sam Darnold] throws it. It was a great job by [Sam]. That's the coverage we wanted and if Jaxon [Smith-Njigba] wasn't there, he was going to come to me. He took a big hit for me so I owe him a couple of beers for that," Bobo said.

Like his quarterback Bobo poured on the praise for Darnold for the throw and all of the work he's been able to do this season.

"It doesn't say anything that we didn't already know about him. He's the man. Obviously, you see the arm talent out here every Sunday. But his leadership is what makes him special. Everybody in this locker room wants to play for him and it takes a special dude to be able to pull that off and then do what he does on the field. I can't say enough about him. Hopefully he doesn't see me saying this because I'll get [stuff] for it, but he's a great dude," Bobo said of Darnold.

Now Bobo, Darnold and the rest of the Seahawks are getting ready for Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Feb 8 at 3:30 pm PT inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Mike Macdonald sends powerful message to Seahawks fans

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from NFC Championship victory

Mike Macdonald comments on Riq Woolen’s big blunder vs. Rams