Cooper Kupp Disrespect Led to 'Enraged' Incident Between Seahawks, Rams Coaches

The strained relationship between Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams doesn't appear to be getting better anytime soon.

Following the Seahawks' 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday, The Athletic's Michael Silver detailed a long-souring rapport between Kupp and his former team that included urging him to retire, demeaning his value in the open market, a lack of well-wishes from the franchise brass after eight seasons with the team and an altercation between Seahawks and Rams coaches.

Through three games against the Rams this season, there's been no shortage of questions for Kupp regarding how he feels about facing his former team. He's been markedly short in his replies, and Silver provided a window into why.

Kupp's split from Rams

When Puka Nacua emerged as the Rams' new No. 1 wide receiver in 2023, Kupp's role with the Rams was threatened.

Los Angeles didn't pursue a salary reduction for the former Triple Crown winner after the 2024 season. Instead, they released Kupp, urged him to retire, and he believed that people within the team were telling other franchises not to pay him more than the veteran minimum, per Silver.

“They were done with him,” said Seahawks second-team All-Pro middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, per Silver, who was cast off by the Rams before the 2024 season. “(They said), ‘He’s not worth it.’ They said that about a lot of us.”

The Rams also reportedly tried to trade Kupp in October 2024, but ultimately kept him on the team the remainder of the season. But it only got worse after he was released.

"After the Rams cut Kupp last March," Silver wrote, "he was stunned that the most powerful people in the Rams’ organization never called to thank him for his time with the franchise. (He later debriefed with McVay and maintains a good relationship with his former head coach — and with many former teammates, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who searched for Kupp on the field Sunday night to offer his congratulations.)"

Altercation between Seahawks and Rams coaches

In Week 16, the Rams came to Seattle for the second of two regular season games during the 2025 season. Both teams came in at 11-3, and the winner would control their own destiny in the tightly contested NFC West title race.

Kupp had a killer red zone fumble in the first half, halting a Seahawks drive that could have given them a halftime lead. Seattle trailed 13-7 at the break, and the coaches from both sides, who were in upstairs boxes, headed to the elevator.

"The witnesses said several Rams assistants were discussing the fumble in question as they neared the elevator," Silver wrote. "One offensive coach asked which Seattle player had been responsible, and when another replied that it was Kupp, the coach snickered as though he expected the answer.

"[They] drew the ire of Seahawks outside linebackers coach Chris Partridge, whose enraged response caused Rams defensive pass rush coordinator Drew Wilkins to yell back at him. Partridge, witnesses said, had to be held back by other Seahawks coaches in the packed elevator, averting a possible skirmish."

The Seahawks ended up falling into a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit before rallying to beat the Rams 38-37 in overtime. Kupp finished with three catches for 39 yards

In the NFC Championship, Kupp caught a 13-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to push Seattle's lead to 31-20. Los Angeles scored once more, but Kupp had another key 7-yard catch and drew a holding call on the Seahawks' final drive to seal the win.

Even if he isn't the high-volume receiver he used to be, Kupp has come through in critical moments for the Seahawks while leading the younger, developing talent. Kupp didn't speak to the media postgame, but with all this backstory, it was likely a gratifying victory for the 32-year-old veteran.

