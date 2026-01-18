Seahawks proving they can win the Super Bowl regardless of Sam Darnold's impact

In today's NFL, many teams rely on the heroics of their quarterback to carry them through the regular season, playoffs and eventually a Super Bowl. The 2025 Seattle Seahawks are defying that trend.

The biggest concern for the Seahawks heading into the latter part of the regular season was Sam Darnold's turnovers. That was especially amplified after he threw four interceptions in a 21-19 Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Those concerns are simmering down. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has shifted to a more conservative, run-heavy approach, which has led to Darnold throwing just four touchdown passes and three interceptions over Seattle's last five games — including the 41-6 Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold attempted just 17 passes (12 completions) and threw one touchdown in Saturday night's playoff win, while the Seahawks racked up 175 yards on the ground. Running back Kenneth Walker III piled up 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Forty-one total points with just 17 pass attempts is almost unheard of in the NFL today. But it makes the Seahawks even harder to beat.

It's almost impossible to move the ball or score against Seattle's defense, and it's extremely difficult to stop a run game that has averaged 172.25 yards per game over the last four games. It allows the Seahawks to control the clock, the game and keep opponents on their heels.

When the 49ers came to Seattle in Week 18, they came in scoring 35.6 points per game in their previous six games. They scored a combined nine points in the last two matchups against this elite Seahawks defense.

Darnold is a combined 32 of 43 passing for 322 yards and one touchdown in the pair of wins. That's not an indictment of him as a quarterback, but a compliment to what the rest of the team is doing and how dangerous they are.

The Rams, which managed to score 37 points on this Seahawks defense in Week 16, are still the biggest threat, and that could be the NFC Championship assignment.

Seattle looks as dominant as they have all season at the perfect time, and it's far too early to crown the Seahawks as a champion. Still, it's hard to ignore that they have to be the most complete team left, even before the second set of Divisional games on Sunday.

