How Klint Kubiak Put the Seahawks' Best Weapon to Work Against the Rams

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams played their third classic of the year last night, with Seattle emerging on top 31-27 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Most analysts seem to agree that this matchup was the true championship game for the NFL this year. The New England Patriots might surprise us, but the odds are heavily against them beating this juggernaut of a Seahawks team.

What makes this team so dangerous is that they can beat you in so many different ways. If they can't score touchdowns on demand on special teams, they'll suffocate your offense and beat you ugly. If they can't run the ball, Sam Darnold will put on his cape and lead them as he did in last night's NFC Championship victory.

One of the most critical weapons for the Seahawks is their offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who's had a spectacular season calling plays and was at the deepest possible point in his bag last night. Kubiak was especially diabolicial dialing up looks for superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Here's Kevin Patra at NFL.com detailing all the different ways that Kubiak put No. 11 to work.

"Kubiak did an extraordinary job moving JSN around to keep the Rams defense guessing. The receiver ran 19 routes wide, 16 from the slot, one aligned tight and two from the backfield, from where he caught his TD. JSN’s talent, Kubiak’s genius and Darnold’s willingness to trust his receiver in every spot make it a dynamic trio."

It was a brilliantly-called game from start to finish, but the touchdown play was the brightest, shiniest star in the bunch. Watch Kubiak dial up a scissor route with JSN coming out of the backfield, resulting in a wide open touchdown pass for Sam Darnold.

That's some Truly Evil Shit to call at the highest level of the game and proof enough on its own of Kubiak's incredible value for this franchise.

You can make a case that outside of Mike Macdonald, no defensive playcaller did a better job this season than Rams defensive coordinator Mike Shula. That makes Kubiak's performance that much more special, and will only boost his demand in the head coach hiring cycle.

The latest on that front is a mixed bag. According to one report, Kubiak is considered a prime candidate to replace Pete Carroll as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. According to another, Seattle is making a full-cout press to try to keep Kubiak around.

Our best guess is that the Seahawks will end up losing Kubiak to another team, especially if they wind up winning the Super Bowl in a couple weeks.

Hopefully Kubiak can be dissuaded through a combination of a huge cash offer and a dwindling number of appealing head coach openings. With the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens head coach jobs already spoken for, the chance to coach league MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looks a lot like the last, best available opening.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

