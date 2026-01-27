Sam Darnold Must Make History For Seahawks to Win Super Bowl

It's been just over five years since Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold faced off against the New England Patriots.

In three seasons with the New York Jets, Darnold faced off against them three times and lost by double digits each time. He also faced off against them when he was with the Carolina Panthers in 2021, but the team also lost by multiple scores. If the Seahawks lose, for it to win the Super Bowl, Darnold would have to beat the Patriots for the first time in his career.

Darnold was reminded of his past woes against the Patriots in his postgame press conference after the NFC Championship, but he is all about looking forward into the future.

"I almost forgot about it, so thanks. No, you're good. I think for me, there was a lot that I didn't know back then, so I'm just going to continue to learn and grow in this great game. There is a lot of stuff that I can get better from today even," Darnold said.

"I feel like I missed some throws out there that I shouldn't miss. There were some things offensively that I feel like we can do better. So we're always looking to get better. I'm always looking to get better. That's the great part about this game is you win an NFC Championship and you win games throughout the season, but there is always ways that you can look to get better."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold throws the ball away as New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux pressures. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Darnold Eyes First Win vs. Patriots in Super Bowl

Darnold was once a punching bag for the Patriots as the Jets' starting quarterback, but that feels like many moons ago at this point. Darnold has turned his career around and has played the best football of his life this season for Seattle.

The reason why Darnold was able to get back to this point was because he was willing to learn from his mistakes. That's why he emerged back into a starting role with the Minnesota Vikings (along with some injury luck in his favor), but it's why he was able to keep a starting job when the opportunity presented itself.

Now, Darnold has a chance to become a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with just one more win. It will just take a victory against his former arch-nemesis in the Patriots.

New England Patriots nose tackle Adam Butler and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley tackle New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

