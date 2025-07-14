ESPN: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold didn't get a single top-10 vote from NFL execs
According to most NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, Sam Darnold is not a top-10 quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks QB got no love from them, not even a single vote or an honorable mention, which is a bit surprising.
The top three or four quarterbacks are pretty well set: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow. But beyond that, the remaining six spots on the top-10 list could really go to any number of quarterbacks.
Last year, despite the ugly finish, there was a case to be made that Darnold was playing at a top-10 level. Is he a top-10 QB in the NFL overall? Probably not, especially since one year doesn't excuse several others of bad play.
However, some players being left as honorable mentions because of injuries implies that this is more of a recent list than an overall one. With that logic, it's hard to say that Darnold doesn't at least deserve a vote or an honorable mention.
The 10 named were Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts, and Baker Mayfield. The honorable mentions were C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love, meaning that Darnold is at best considered the 13th-best QB in the NFL.
Additionally, those who received votes include: Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Aaron Rodgers (Pittsburgh Steelers), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), and Bo Nix (Denver Broncos).
It's really hard to make a case for some of those players to get a vote over Darnold, especially Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa. Those two in particular feel shocking, and Darnold's play last year was pretty exceptional.
