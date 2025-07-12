Busted Day 2 NFL draft pick labeled worst 2024 rookie for the Seattle Seahawks
It's probably unfair to write off any rookie after just one year in the NFL. That said, the Seattle Seahawks have not exactly earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to evaluating their offensive line picks over the last 15 years. Aside from top-10 picks like Russell Okung and Charles Cross, exactly none of them have worked out as long-term starters - at least not in Seattle.
Damien Lewis is just the latest example of a Seahawks pick who immediately started living up to his potential the second he left town, and odds are there will be more. At least for now, 2024 third-round draft pick Christian Haynes appears to be the latest draft bust in the trenches for this franchise. According to Joe Nicely at Rotoballers, Haynes was Seattle's worst rookie last year.
"When Seattle needed a reserve to step up at guard it was sixth-round rookie Sataoa Laumea who got the call over third-rounder Haynes."
Haynes came into the NFL with some promising traits, but our first glimpses of Haynes had him working with the third-string unit during the spring - a bad sign for such a high pick. Whatever Mike Macdonald saw from him it was bad enough to take the extraordinary step of telling reporters it didn't look like Haynes was ready to compete yet at this level.
However, things went so poorly with Anthony Bradford at right guard that Macdonald eventually reversed course, putting Haynes on the field in relief of Bradford for a total of 167 snaps. For his efforts, Haynes earned almost exactly the same overall PFF grade as Bradford (48.5 to 48.3).
Eventually Haynes/Bradford were replaced by Sataoa Laumea, who somehow managed to do even worse - at least as a pass blocker, earning a team-low 19.8 grade in this department for the year. Looking ahead, the right guard competition appears to be wide open going into training camp - and that's not a good thing.
Haynes still has time to turn things around and become a long-term starter for Seattle, but this was an inauspicious start to his NFL career.
