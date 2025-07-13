Speed demon tabbed Seahawks' under-the-radar rookie for 2025 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks made some impressive moves during the 2025 NFL draft. They not only landed one of the top offensive linemen in Round 1 when they took North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, but they also made two solid choices in the second round. Seattle traded up for Nick Emmanwori, the versatile and explosive safety from South Carolina, and then landed Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo.
Both those rookies are expected to have big roles early in their career, but they're not the only players from this years' class that could produce in year one. Another name to watch in this regard is Tory Horton, a fifth-round selection from Colorado State.
Horton finds himself in a favorable position and was named by Yardbarker's Sterling Bennett as Seattle's "under-the-radar" rookie to watch in 2025.
"After trading DK Metcalf and watching Tyler Lockett sign with the Titans, Seattle needs playmakers. Horton won't start before Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Cooper Kupp, but the fifth-round pick's combination of size (6-foot-2) and speed (4.41 40-yard time) should help the Seahawks fill the void left by Metcalf. Horton will need a strong training camp and preseason, but he should get early playing time, perhaps as a punt returner." — Bennett, Yardbarker
Seattle is confident that Jaxon Smith-Njigba can slide into the WR1 role and fill in for DK Metcalf. Free agent addition Cooper Kupp should give them a decent No. 2 option, as long as he stays healthy.
From there, things are wide open. While Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Bobo are ahead of Horton entering camp, the rookie will be given every opportunity to move up the depth chart and steal snaps this season.
