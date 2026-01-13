NFL playoffs: Where does Seahawks' Sam Darnold rank among remaining QBs?
Ahead of Monday night's Wild Card finale between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans, nine NFL teams remain in contention for a Super Bowl berth.
All nine remaining quarterbacks are some of the best in the league, making it no surprise they've gotten this far. Still, some have contributed much more to their team's wins and success than others.
The Seattle Seahawks are led by Sam Darnold, who began the 2025 season on a heater before cooling off significantly midway through the regular season. How does Darnold rank among his peers who are still alive in the playoff race?
NFL Playoffs quarterback rankings
All statistics include 2025 regular season and Wild Card playoff games already completed.
1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams - 18 games played
Passing: 64.4% completion, 5,011 yards, 49 TD, 9 INT
Rushing: 31 attempts, 1 yard
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - 18 games played
Passing: 70.1% completion, 3,941 yards, 26 TD, 10 INT
Rushing: 123 attempts, 612 yards, 16 TD
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots - 18 games played
Passing: 71.2% completion, 4,662 yards, 32 TD, 9 INT
Rushing: 113 attempts, 516 yards, 4 TD
4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears - 18 games played
Passing: 57.5% completion, 4,303 yards, 29 TD, 9 INT
Rushing: 81 attempts, 408 yards, 4 TD
5. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks - 17 games played
Passing: 67.7% completion, 4,048 yards, 25 TD, 14 INT
Rushing: 35 attempts, 95 yards
6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos - 17 games played
Passing: 63.4% completion, 3,931 yards, 25 TD, 11 INT
Rushing: 83 attempts, 356 yards, 5 TD
7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers - 10 games played
Passing: 68.3% completion, 2,429 yards, 22 TD, 12 INT
Rushing: 42 attempts, 171 yards, 3 TD
8. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers - 16 games played
Passing: 65.7% completion, 3,322 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT
Rushing: 21 attempts, 61 yards, TD
9, C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans - 14 games played
Passing: 64.5% completion, 3,041 yards, 19 TD, 8 INT
Rushing: 48 attempts, 209 yards, TD
Stafford, Allen and Maye are the clear-cut top three quarterbacks remaining. All are likely the front-runners for MVP, making it almost impossible to move them down any further.
Williams slots in at four for his gutsy performance leading the Bears back from an 18-point deficit against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. Even if he is a volatile passer, Williams has shown he can be one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL.
After those four, Darnold leads the group of five that have the potential to make jaw-dropping plays and be a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but have also been wildly inconsistent at times throughout the season.
Even though Nix is a slightly better rusher, Darnold's edge as a passer put him fifth. That could easily be flipped depending on how much weight you put into Darnold's turnover issues this season. The final three, who have also dealt with injuries, could almost be slotted in any order.
Purdy, despite his solid numbers in 10 games, has two touchdowns to three interceptions in his last two games against good defenses (Seahawks and Eagles) and nearly lost another fumble against Philadelphia. His threat as a rusher keeps him ahead of Rodgers or Stroud.
