Seahawks vs. reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen among best SB matchups

Eight teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl title, with four from the AFC and four from the NFC. It is any team’s chance for a title, including the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the Seattle Seahawks (14-3).

The Seahawks still haven’t quite earned the respect from some of the top media outlets and some experts. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon ranked the 16 possible Super Bowl LX matchups based on several, but mostly storylines, and how the casual fan would enjoy the game. The Seahawks aren’t high on the potential game matchups, with the exception of one game,

Coming in at No. 5 on the list, the Seahawks versus the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl matchup would generate some high interest. It should be noted that the Bills’ presence in the game is what makes the ranking high.

The storyline of the game was about the Bills trying to get their first Super Bowl in franchise history, and quarterback Josh Allen finally getting a ring. There is a great potential battle set between the Bills’ fourth-ranked scoring offense (28.3 points per game) taking on the Seahawks’ top-ranked scoring defense (17.2).

What Gagnon failed to mention in the short blurbs of the matchups is the potential matchup between Allen and Seahawks quarterback Darnold. What makes this matchup even more interesting is that both players were in the same draft class in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dec 29, 2019; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (right) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) pose for a photo after a jersey exchange following the game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Darnold was the third overall pick by the New York Jets, while Allen was the seventh overall pick. Both quarterbacks have seen different journeys to get where they are now. Allen is a four-time Pro-Bowler and reigning league MVP, while Darnold is finally rebounding in his career after being on his fifth team this season.

It should also be worth noting that the Seahawks’ matchup is the lowest ranking for the Bills, and the Bills’ matchup is the highest for the Seahawks. Seattle versus the Denver Broncos is at No. 15, Seattle versus the New England Patriots is at No. 14, and Seattle versus the Houston Texans is at No. 12.

This list is what the casual fans are believed to be looking for. Seattle is not the first big market name, like Los Angeles or Chicago. The Seahawks also don’t have the stellar quarterback discussed daily on major talk shows like Josh Allen or Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

What the Seahawks do have is one of the most talented rosters in the league, an elite defense, a well-respected head coach and his coaching staff, and the league’s receiving yards leader. They also have a quarterback who is ready to change the narrative around him for good.

