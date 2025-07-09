There's a path to dominance for Sam Darnold, insider claims
Last season, current Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold arrived in Minnesota with some questions lingering. Would an offensive guru be able to fix him? Was his bust status legitimate? How would the Vikings fare with Darnold stepping in for JJ McCarthy?
Now that Darnold answered all those questions, he arrives in Seattle with different but similar questions. Is he a bust without Kevin O'Connell? Was he a product of the Vikings' offense? Can he succeed with a worse situation in Seattle? Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes there's a way he can answer all those questions and more with quality play.
Darnold now has momentum for the first time in his career. He's coming off a stellar year, something that has really never been true before. He also has a stable situation (in theory) with a three-year contract. Job security has been missing for Darnold for some time.
Gagnon said Darnold's path to excellence looks like this: "He put up a triple-digit passer rating while throwing 35 touchdown passes last year in Minnesota, and it's entirely possible he builds on that with more job security and a solid receiving corps in a fresh setting."
Granted, that receiving corps is worse than it was last year. There's no Justin Jefferson out there, nor is there a Jordan Addison. He does have Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but that's an overall downgrade. TJ Hockenson isn't at tight end, either. Still, it could be worse, and it could be exactly what Darnold needs to continue growing as a passer.
