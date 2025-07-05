Rising former fourth round pick is Seahawks' most likely breakout candidate
When the Seattle Seahawks selected an unproven inside linebacker out of UTEP in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, most dubbed it a reach. Thought to be a raw, developmental prospect at best, Tyrice Knight wasn't supposed to be one of the surprises of the season when he stepped into the starting lineup.
But he was. Following Knight's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, he was graded as an "average backup or special-teamer" and projected to be drafted in the sixth round by NFL.com. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who has a reputation for effectively scouting and coaching linebackers, saw something in Knight. So far, he's been correct in his evaluation.
You could say Knight already broke out in 2024, but he only made nine starts. A full season starting next to Ernest Jones IV in the middle of the Seattle defense will be the true test of Knight's mettle. It will also give him more chances to make splash plays and potentially solidify himself as one of the Seahawks' long-term starters.
That's why Knight is the most likely breakout candidate for the Seahawks in 2025. Of all the team's young players who are yet to have a big season, Knight showed the most upside in 2024.
First-round pick Byron Murphy II is a close second, followed by all of Seattle's second- and third-year offensive linemen. Josh Jobe, who is entering his fourth season, was also a candidate considering his strong finish last season. Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori was also a strong candidate, but his role in the defense in his first campaign is unknown.
Knight stands out from the rest, appearing to be already polished enough to be a full-time starter for the Seahawks. He totaled 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery and 1.5 sacks in just 551 defensive snaps last season. He'll be trusted with even more responsibility this upcoming season and should get a full 17 games to flourish as long as he plays well and stays healthy.
One factor that could alter Knight's season is how Emmanwori is utilized. He could slide up to linebacker in some packages, which may take Knight off the field. That's unlikely to significantly impact his workload, however.
Last offseason, the Seahawks were rebuilding their linebacker room from scratch — an experiment that started and ended by the midseason point. They now have a potential superstar duo in the making heading into this season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Why the Raiders may be forced to sit ex-Seahawks QB Geno Smith in 2025
Proposed blockbuster trade sends disgruntled Steelers All-Pro to Seahawks
Seahawks rookie QB Jalen Milroe hilariously struggles with reaction drill
Early benching could be in store for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson