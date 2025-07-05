Mike Florio has Seahawks starter Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on hot seat in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks traded away Geno Smith this offseason, allowing him to reunite with former head coach Pete Carroll. With Smith gone, the Seahawks needed a new starter, and they were fortunate to land Sam Darnold in NFL free agency. Darnold, who was once seen as a first-round bust for the New York Jets, revived his career in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings.
In his lone season with Minnesota, Darnold led his team to a 14-3 record while throwing for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. The Vikings didn't retain him, instead electing to go with J.J. McCarthy. That opened the door for Seattle, but there are still concerns with Darnold.
That's why Seattle structured his contract in a way that they could get out of the deal following this season. This clause, plus the presence of third-round pick Jalen Milroe, is why Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio says Darnold is on the hot seat in 2025.
"He has a one-year deal, as a practical matter. And the Seahawks seem to really like rookie Jalen Milroe. Darnold will need to play very well to secure his status for 2026."
There's plenty of truth in Florio's take, but it's still hard to put much stock in what he says due to the absurd length of his list. Florio listed the starting quarterback on 16 teams out of 32 teams, which is simply ridiculous.
That said, Darnold is one of the players on this list who does need to prove himself. If not, Milroe's opportunity could arrive quicker than expected.
