New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, 49ers, Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks are going to sport a very different offense in 2025. Not only did they swap out Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, but their skill-position group has changed, too. DK Metcalf is gone. So is Tyler Lockett.
That left Jaxon Smith-Njigba on his own, but the Seahawks did add Cooper Kupp. They also still have Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, one of the best running back duos in the NFL. According to Yardbarker's Sterling Bennett, it's still the worst skill group in the division, though.
"WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the lone star on the offense after 1,130 yards receiving and six TD catches in 2024," Bennett said. "However, if veteran WR Cooper Kupp rekindles his 2021 magic (1,947 yards receiving with the Rams) and RB Kenneth Walker remains healthy, new QB Sam Darnold should have plenty of firepower to lead an impressive offense."
It's worth noting that the Seahawks still got a B- grade, which is solid. Their offensive weapons group might not be blowing anyone away, but it's quietly very solid. It's just that they're in a division with some pretty good skill-position players.
The Cardinals, with Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr., earned a B to come in just ahead of the Hawks. San Francisco's group of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk earned a B+. Coming in first were the Los Angeles Rams with Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua.
The Seahawks figure to rely on their defense and run game a lot this year, so it's not the worst thing in the world for this team not to have as many elite pass-catchers as they have in the past or in comparison to their divisional rivals.
