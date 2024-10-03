Seattle Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Revealed As College GameDay Guest Picker
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is one of the most entertaining personalities in the sport, so any extra exposure is always welcome.
Well, ESPN's College GameDay delivered. With the show making its first-ever appearance at Berkeley for Saturday's Cal-Miami game, Lynch, a former Golden Bears star, returns to his old stomping grounds as the weekly guest-picker.
Lynch played for Cal from 2004-06, racking up 3,230 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns (29 rushing, six receiving) throughout his collegiate career. He also earned Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year honors in his final season.
However, his most iconic moment at Cal wasn't a play itself, but what happened after it. Lynch ran for a game-winning touchdown in overtime against Washington in 2006, then proceeded to take the injury cart around for a joyride.
The Buffalo Bills then selected Lynch No. 12 overall in 2007, though he's most known for his time in Seattle. Over seven seasons with the Seahawks, Lynch ran for 6,381 yards and 58 touchdowns to earn four Pro Bowl selections. He also earned a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
As for the game at hand, Cal hosts Miami in its first home game in the ACC (because nothing in this sport makes sense anymore). The Golden Bears started the season 3-0, including a road win over Auburn, before dropping their first game of the year to Florida State on Sept. 21. They're coming off their first of two bye weeks this season.
Meanwhile, Miami enters this game as the No. 8 team in the nation at 5-0, but not without some challenges. The Hurricanes went wire to wire with Virginia Tech last week, ultimately pulling out a 38-34 win at home. The game's final play saw a Virginia Tech Hail Mary overturned, in a very similar play to the Seahawks' "Fail Mary" in 2012.
College GameDay airs on ESPN starting at 6 a.m. PT, with the game kicking off at 7:30 p.m. PT.