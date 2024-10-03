Mike Macdonald Details Lessons Learned From Seattle Seahawks Loss to Detroit Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are finally on the losing end of a game this season following a 42-29 loss against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
After the loss, coach Mike Macdonald explained what the team would take away from the defeat as they look to move past it and get back to their winning ways.
"It's two totally independent," Macdonald said. "It just so happens it's the same amount of points, but I think that's probably the only thing in common, it's the same mentality of 'Hey, let's look at how we're doing things. How can we get incrementally better in all the processes? Coaches, how we organize things, how we walk through. Players, how we take meetings, how we communicate in meetings.' Just how can we take incremental steps throughout the week to put ourselves in a position mentally so we can go out and play our best football, and then in the game how we're communicating as coaches, how we adjust, all those things. I mean all those things around the table; we've talked about them. Unfortunately, this is creating an opportunity for us to really face those things head on and that's what we're going to do."
This is the first loss in Macdonald's head coaching career after grabbing wins in each of the first three weeks, making this unchartered territory for him and the Seahawks.
Now, the Seahawks get to show how they respond to a loss. If they can follow what Macdonald is preaching, they might be in a better position than when they were undefeated, because they can prove how they can pick themselves up after a loss.
The Seahawks are getting ready to face the New York Giants for their Week 6 matchup.