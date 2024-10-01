Seattle Seahawks Sign OT Jason Peters to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have signed nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters to their practice squad, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Peters' agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, later confirmed Peters had signed with the team.
Peters, 42, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004. This will be his 20th season after being sidelined the whole year in 2012. The future Hall of Famer last played with the Seahawks in 2023, playing in eight games (two starts). He spent most of his career with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Philadelphia Eagles (2009-20).
Peters visited the Seahawks last week, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn't indicate any signing was imminent. The team is yet to confirm the signing, but his agency's announcement all but makes it official.
"Well, it would be on the practice squad," Macdonald said on Wednesday. "Had a great experience with him last year from everyone that was here. So, we'll see what happens next week or so."
Largely a left tackle for the majority of his career, Peters also has some experience playing guard. He did so as recently as the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Seahawks, per Pro Football Focus. With Seattle struggling at the guard spots, it's possible that's where the Seahawks plan to try him out.
If he's even a temporary upgrade over right guard Anthony Bradford or left guard Laken Tomlinson, that's a win for Seattle. Stone Forsythe has continued to improve at right tackle, so it would be surprising if he is slotted there.
Peters may not see the field if Seattle likes what it saw from its offensive linemen in Seattle's 42-29 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night. However, if they don't, they have a backup plan.