Seattle Seahawks 'Shooting For Camp' For RT Abe Lucas' Return
Seattle Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas dealt with a chronic knee issue during the 2023 season, limiting him to just six games after playing 16 in his rookie year. And when he did play last year, his production suffered.
The knee that bothered him dating back to his time at Washington State was surgically repaired this offseason. There was some doubt that he would even be ready for the regular season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald gave an update during the second day of OTAs on Wednesday that didn't offer much clarity.
Even if Lucas makes it back by camp, there will likely be a long build-up process. When healthy, Lucas was a solid right tackle. He finished 2022 strongly, not allowing a single pressure against the Rams in 38 pass blocking snaps. In some ways, he graded out better than his teammate on the left side in Charles Cross, the former No. 9 overall pick.
He was never quite right in 2023, however. Seattle was forced to rotate through several tackles, including Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, and Jason Peters. All of them played around 200 snaps at right tackle in Lucas' absence, to mixed results.
Because of his status being uncertain, Seattle felt the need to grab some insurance at the tackle spot. They brought in old friend George Fant. Fant spent parts of the last four seasons as the starting right tackle for the Jets. He even started most of the 2021 campaign at left tackle. The former undrafted man out of Western Kentucky has carved out a quality career for himself.
If Lucas is unable to go in camp, or even in Week 1, the job is likely Fant's to lose. Stone Forsythe remains in the fold. Seahawks' sixth round pick Michael Jerrell could play his way up the depth chart after being a virtual unknown out of Findlay. The depth is much improved from one year ago.
Heading into 2024, it still feels like the best version of the Seahawks' offensive line features a healthy Abe Lucas on the right side.