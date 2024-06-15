Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Profile: Will Myles Adams Remain Part of D-Line Rotation?
With OTAs wrapping up across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After playing limited snaps last season, will Myles Adams' skill set and versatility help him latch onto a rotational spot for Mike Macdonald's defensive line?
Background
Initially joining the Seahawks after a brief stint with the Panthers late in the 2020 season, Adams returned on a future/reserve deal and spent most of the season on the practice squad. When injuries and COVID-19 issues impacted the team's defensive line in the second half, however, he received his first NFL regular season action in a pair of December losses, impressing the coaching staff in limited snaps with quality quickness and penetrating ability, earning another future deal. Finally breaking through in 2022, Adams avoided being waived during final roster cuts and won a reserve role along the defensive line. Over the past two seasons, he has dressed for 21 games with one start, recording 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in March and will compete once again for a rotational role.
Scheme Fit
Despite not being the biggest defensive tackle in the NFL at 6-2, 290 pounds, Adams has demonstrated surprising positional versatility with the Seahawks, which should serve him well in Mike Macdonald's defense. In four NFL seasons, he has played 200 snaps as a 3-tech defensive tackle, 59 snaps as a big end covering the tackle, and 44 snaps reduced inside as a nose tackle, playing with a sturdy enough anchor to handle the role at his size.
Best Case Scenario
With a new coaching staff prioritizing positional flexibility and interior pass rushing upside, Adams shines during the preseason playing numerous roles from big end to nose tackle, carving out a significant role as a valuable reserve and beating out the likes of Cameron Young for one of Seattle's final roster spots.
Worst Case Scenario
While having the talent to be on an NFL roster, Adams becomes a forgotten man in Seattle's deep defensive line stable and only sees limited snaps during the preseason. The arrival of Byron Murphy II makes him expendable on the 53-man roster and he's waived in late August before returning on the practice squad.
What to Expect in 2024
If the Seahawks hadn't invested a first-round pick in Murphy, Adams' chances of staying on the 53-man roster would have gone up exponentially. When he has had opportunities to play, he has been productive and flashed, showcasing the ability to be a factor at several different alignments along the defensive line. He's also a beloved teammate who has earned the respect of others on the team for successfully overcoming early adversity in his career to eventually make the roster.
His versatility and character will give him a fighting chance, and yet at the same time, the talent and depth up front likely will be working against Adams when training camp arrives. Aside from Murphy's arrival, Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Dre'Mont Jones, and Mike Morris will all be vying for snaps in the interior, while Johnathan Hankins and Young offer more size at the nose tackle position. That logjam in the trenches may make it tough to avoid the cutting block in a numbers game, but a return on the practice squad seems to be the most likely outcome with a roster spot still within reach.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
