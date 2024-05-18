3-Year Plan: Breaking Down Seattle Seahawks Future Depth Chart
With OTAs scheduled to begin at the VMAC on May 20, the Seattle Seahawks will get their first opportunity to see veterans and incoming rookies alike together on the field as they gear up for the 2024 season under the leadership of new coach Mike Macdonald.
At this stage of the NFL calendar, while general manager John Schneider will always be on the lookout for ways to improve his team and rumors about a Jamal Adams reunion persist, Seattle likely won't have any other significant moves coming before training camp opens in late July. Free agency has slowed to a snail pace and now that the draft has come and gone, the offseason frenzy that has transpired since mid-February looks to be all but finished.
Keeping that in mind, the Seahawks should have most of their roster set in stone for the upcoming season, but plenty of questions remain at various positions in 2025 and beyond. Considering free agent signings, the latest draft class, and contract statuses for returning veterans, where is the franchise in good shape long-term? And what concerns stand out after 2024?
Addressing those questions, here are Seattle's projected future offensive and defensive depth charts for the next three seasons with detailed analysis:
Where are Seahawks set long-term on offense?
At least contract-wise, after a substantial overhaul at the guard spots this offseason, the Seahawks have a foundation in place on the offensive line for the foreseeable future. Tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas have two years remaining on their rookie deals, with the former having a fifth-year option, while center Olu Oluwatimi and guards Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes, and Sataoa Laumea all are under contract through at least 2026. Since only Bradford has started more than one game from the interior group, obvious questions remain, but at least new line coach Scott Huff shouldn't have to worry about major upheaval in coming seasons and can develop a young core.
In the backfield, the Seahawks shouldn't have to worry about investing a high draft pick in a running back for a while. Ken Walker III still has two years left on his rookie deal, while Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh each have three years remaining under contract. Receiver isn't quite as clear with an aging Tyler Lockett carrying a massive cap hit next year and DK Metcalf being two years away from free agency, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still locked up through at least 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027, so it's far from the most dire position group on offense.
What are Seahawks biggest offensive concerns beyond 2024?
Tight end easily jumps out as Seattle's most glaring need moving forward, as Noah Fant will be a free agent after the 2025 season and veteran Pharaoh Brown will hit the market again next spring. By drafting AJ Barner in the fourth round, the team did bring a potential replacement for Will Dissly on board with starter upside, which certainly helps the long-term outlook. If undrafted rookie Jack Westover, who played for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb at Washington, emerges as a viable threat to make the team, the situation will be better, but in regard to proven commodities, there aren't many on the roster in the present or future.
After acquiring Sam Howell via trade from Washington in March, the Seahawks have a bit more flexibility at quarterback. But both he and starter Geno Smith will be entering the final years of their respective contracts next season and the latter's salary cap hit will balloon to nearly $40 million in 2025, creating speculation about his future with the franchise. If Howell impresses as an understudy, he could be handed the keys to Grubb's offense as Smith's replacement next season, but even then, the team will have to give him a new contract if he performs well, so the most important position in pro sports remains a question mark in the Pacific Northwest.
Where are Seahawks set long-term on defense?
Schneider and Macdonald have to be fired up about the Seahawks defensive line across the board. Along with re-signing Leonard Williams on a three-year contract in March, the addition of Murphy in the first round adds another dynamic game changer in the trenches to pair with the veteran. Additionally, Dre'Mont Jones still has two years left on his contract and at the edge spots, Uchenna Nwosu is under contract through 2027 and Boye Mafe still has two years left on his rookie deal. With all three of those players expected to play off the edge and second-year defenders Mike Morris and Cameron Young still potentially having bright futures inside, the defensive line should be formidable for the next several years.
With Mike Jackson and Tre Brown scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, the Seahawks entered last month's draft with depth concerns at cornerback behind rising stars Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. But after using two day three picks on Auburn standouts Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James, the team now has four talented cornerbacks with at least two years remaining on their contracts. If Coby Bryant stays at cornerback, that group increases to five, giving Macdonald a fun stable of youngsters to continue developing in the secondary to pair with a nasty defensive line.
What are Seahawks biggest defensive concerns beyond 2024?
Even if fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight pans out and emerges as a capable starter in the next few years, the Seahawks still have lingering questions at linebacker as they move forward without Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in the middle. Jerome Baker has been a quality starter in six previous seasons with the Dolphins, but he's on the smaller side for the position and may not be a long-term fit for Macdonald's scheme. As for Tyrel Dodson, at just 25 years of age, he could be the best option to eventually sign to a lengthy extension, but he has just 15 career starts under his belt and will need to prove he has what it takes to be an every down defender. Both of those players are on one-year prove it deals and if either performs well, Schneider will have to decide whether to pay up or wander into the unknown again next spring without two capable starters on the roster.
After cutting Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams in March, the Seahawks could have a troublesome situation at safety to deal with as well. As the only returning starter from last year's team at the position, Julian Love will look to build off his first career Pro Bowl as he heads towards free agency, and depending how he plays in Macdonald's defense, he could be quite expensive to retain next offseason. Veterans Rayshawn Jenkins and K'Von Wallace, who both signed in free agency, will be on similar one-year auditions to Baker and Dodson, while second-year defender Jerrick Reed II might not be ready for the start of the season coming off a torn ACL. While Love or Reed could still be foundational pieces on defense, it's possible Seattle could be starting from scratch at safety next year without a long-term answer on the roster in 2024.