Seattle Seahawks earn strong grade from NFL writer for busy offseason
The Seattle Seahawks had one of the busiest offseasons in the NFL. Despite winning 10 games last year with a rookie head coach, the front office axed so much of the team and traded out players. It's a very different team this year.
Time will tell if it works, especially because it's rare for so much turnover at key spots for a team that was actually solid last year. Nevertheless, USA Today insider Nate Davis is thoroughly pleased with everything that went down.
Seahawks net good grade for offseason frenzy
After a plethora of unexpected moves this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks are in a very different place. All their work garnered a B+ grade, one of the best any team got, from Nate Davis with USA Today.
He said, "A team that unexpectedly won 10 games and fell a tiebreaker short of postseason in 2024, Mike Macdonald’s first as head coach, nevertheless took something of a sledgehammer to the top of its roster. Gone are QB Geno Smith and WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, among others."
The Seahawks brought in Pro Bowl QB Sam Darnold, Super Bowl MVP WR Cooper Kupp, and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, among others. ",The trades of Smith and Metcalf paved the way for a big-time draft that brought OL Grey Zabel, S Nick Emmanwori, TE Elijah Arroyo and highly intriguing third-round QB Jalen Milroe," Davis added.
He also said it should be "fascinating" to see how a team designed more for Macdonald’s ideaology works. In theory, it's a roster more suited to what he wants to do as a head coach, which might mean that they improve despite making so many huge changes.
