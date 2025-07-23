All Seahawks

Giants make decision on ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson's role has been defined.

Zach Roberts

Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has bounced around since leaving the Hawks, but he has primarily operated as a starting quarterback. He started for the Denver Broncos before being cut, and he was the primary Pittsburgh Steelers QB in 2024.

Now, he's with the New York Giants, but the QB room is crowded. He signed along with Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito returned, too. Then, they drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft. Where does Wilson land? Head coach Brian Daboll just revealed where.

Russell Wilson named Giants starter

The Seattle Seahawks no longer have Russell Wilson as their QB, but he is still a starter in the NFL. At least, he is for now with the Giants. The crowded QB room has its leader, according to Daboll, who made it clear that it was Wilson's spot.

Daboll did say that the other three would be competing, but Wilson is the starter, so it's perhaps not the most secure position in the world. Plus, with Dart, every errant throw by Wilson or mistake made will come with calls to see what the rookie has.

Wilson, an aging veteran on a one-year deal, is not the future in New York. Dart probably is, and so at some point, the Giants might want to turn the team over to him. Until that happens, though, Wilson is QB1.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players

Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp

New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time

Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

Home/Seahawks News