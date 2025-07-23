Giants make decision on ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has bounced around since leaving the Hawks, but he has primarily operated as a starting quarterback. He started for the Denver Broncos before being cut, and he was the primary Pittsburgh Steelers QB in 2024.
Now, he's with the New York Giants, but the QB room is crowded. He signed along with Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito returned, too. Then, they drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft. Where does Wilson land? Head coach Brian Daboll just revealed where.
Russell Wilson named Giants starter
The Seattle Seahawks no longer have Russell Wilson as their QB, but he is still a starter in the NFL. At least, he is for now with the Giants. The crowded QB room has its leader, according to Daboll, who made it clear that it was Wilson's spot.
Daboll did say that the other three would be competing, but Wilson is the starter, so it's perhaps not the most secure position in the world. Plus, with Dart, every errant throw by Wilson or mistake made will come with calls to see what the rookie has.
Wilson, an aging veteran on a one-year deal, is not the future in New York. Dart probably is, and so at some point, the Giants might want to turn the team over to him. Until that happens, though, Wilson is QB1.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players
Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp
New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time
Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline