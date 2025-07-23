Mike Macdonald sounds off on release of ex-Seahawks TE Noah Fant
Even though it wasn't exactly surprising, the Seattle Seahawks made a huge move on Sunday by releasing starting tight end Noah Fant to free up nearly $9 million in cap space.
Fant had been the starter since Seattle traded for him ahead of the 2022 season, but he never produced more than 500 yards receiving in a single season despite primarily being a pass-catching tight end. The tight end room has now been left to a far less-experienced-but-promising group.
When speaking to the media following the Seahawks' first training camp practice on Wednesday, head coach Mike Macdonald was vague about the decision to move on from Fant.
"I didn’t have any conversations with him," Macdonald said. "It’s just understood that [it’s] what we’re trying to achieve as a football team. We love Noah, wish him the best, but we also love the guys that are still here, and they know what’s at stake. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch that competition in the tight end room."
Macdonald was probed once again for the reasoning behind Fant's release: “We just released him a few days ago. I’m not going to tell you exactly why; there’s multiple reasons,” the second-year Seahawks coach said.
Fant's release will be oddly timed if they don't make another move at some point during training camp or extend other players. There's no reason why they couldn't have just had him play this season and then opt not to re-sign him unless they wanted that cap now or there was an underlying motivation that Macdonald isn't willing to discuss. It could've also just been that they wanted to provide opportunities to the younger players like AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo.
Either way, the competition now consists of Barner, Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Brady Russell (in addition to his opportunities at fullback) and two undrafted free agents.
More Seahawks on SI stories
5 reasons for optimism as Seattle Seahawks report to training camp
Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players
Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp
Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline