Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner joins WNBA ownership group
Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner has quite the business acumen off the field, and now, he's taking on an exciting new business venture in the Emerald City.
On Wednesday, the WNBA's Seattle Storm announced that Wagner would join the team's ownership group. It's not yet clear how much of a stake Wagner will have in the franchise, but he is the first active NFL player to have any stake in a WNBA team.
“It’s an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women’s professional sports,” Wagner said in a statement. “This is about more than basketball, it’s about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations.”
Storm owners thrilled to have Bobby Wagner on board
In a press release, Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel gave Wagner a very warm welcome to the ownership group.
“Bobby is a hometown hero who has had immeasurable impact on the Seattle community,” Lisa Brummel said.“He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women’s sports. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Storm franchise, we are excited to add Bobby’s experience and expertise to the mix.”
The Storm have generally been one of the WNBA's most successful teams, winning four championships and making 19 playoff appearances in 25 seasons. Last month, Forbes valed the Storm at $330 million, making them the WNBA's third-most valuable franchise behind the New York Liberty ($400 million) and Indiana Fever ($370 million).
Wagner, 35, is of course an icon in Seattle. Throughout his 13 NFL seasons thus far, 11 of which came with the Seahawks, he has racked up 10 Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro nods. He was also instrumental in the Seahawks' first Super Bowl victory back in 2013.
Even if he's not quite as dominant as he once was, Wagner is still a key piece of the Washington Commanders defense as they seek a championship.
