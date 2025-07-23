Seahawks offense 'excited about the plan' under Klint Kubiak as training camp kicks off
Although much remains from the 2024 Seattle Seahawks roster, the offense has seen a huge shift as Klint Kubiak replaces Ryan Grubb at offensive coordinator, Sam Darnold replaces Geno Smith at quarterback and the team has a host of new wide receivers in the building.
Those changes create a lot of questions that will hopefully be answered during training camp, the preseason and the first few games of the regular season. However, former first-round wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is confident in the direction the unit is heading as training camp gets underway on Wednesday.
"I'm excited about a new culture, new faces on the offensive side of the ball," Smith-Njigba said, per Seahawks.com senior reporter John Boyle. "Coming in, earlier this spring, the communication was just as clear as ever, and I can see the strides towards where we want to take it. The picture is clear, and just talking to the rest of the offense, they see it like that too. So that's what really fires me up, just a clear picture of our goals and how we're going to get there and how we're going to execute it. So everybody is just excited about the plan."
Smith-Njigba, who tied Tyler Lockett's franchise record for catches in a season (100) in 2024 and made his first Pro Bowl, is having to adjust to DK Metcalf and Lockett no longer being in the building. He also has a new signal-caller throwing him the football in Darnold.
The quarterback-to-receiver connection is already building through the offseason program and a trip to Southern California following the conclusion of minicamp to get extra work in. Smith-Njigba is also building a rapport with former Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp, who is helping replace the wisdom of his former teammates.
"He's just next level when it comes to the brains of football. It's awesome to have him as a teammate after I just had DK and Tyler Lockett," Smith-Njigba added. "Just to have another brain that has been in the position, that's really seen a lot of football, it's like a cheat code. Like I said with Tyler, it's like having another coach on the field, it helps make everyone comfortable."
Seattle's offense has plenty of time to get comfortable with Kubiak's offense, though it'll be the third time in three NFL seasons that Smith-Njigba will have to learn a new offense. Since he was the No. 20 overall pick in 2023, the Seahawks have replaced their OC every year.
The first practice of training camp kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Aug. 12. The Seahawks have their first preseason game on Aug. 7, with subsequent games on Aug. 15 and Aug. 23. The regular season kicks off on Sept. 7.
