5 Players Who Will Impress at Steelers Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready for training camp, and with plenty of position battles, new faces and A LOT of change, the team is one you don't want to take your eyes off of.

There's always underdogs who shine and stars that fall during training camp, and nothing will be different this summer. The Steelers will return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years, and the hype around what to expect is very real.

Plenty of players will have the attention of coaches, fans and the media in Latrobe. These 5 players are going to show all of Steelers Nation that they mean business this season.

Gunner Olszewski, WR

Look, once the pads come on, everything will be different, but Olszewski looks like one of the best wide receivers on the field when it's shorts and helmets. It's hard to know exactly what will change. All we know right now, is that he's always open. ALWAYS.

If he continues to play like he did in mini camp and OTAs, the Steelers will have no competition for that fourth wide receiver. But, there's got to be a reason he hasn't played much offense in his career. Maybe the Patriots just didn't want to utilize him.

Zach Gentry, TE

Gentry finally found his footing at the end of last season and that's going to continue into this year. Expect him to be more involved in the offense and a favorite target for Mitch Trubisky and the rest of the quarterbacks.

He and Pat Freiermuth will have a great connection this season. It'll be exciting to watch them work together for a full summer.

Kendrick Green, LG

Green should've never been moved to center, and it's not 100% that he'll be better at guard, but you'd have to imagine. The size of Green worries you because most smaller offensive linemen move to center. That being said, it's his athleticism that has gotten him to this point, and he'll have more opportunity to show that at guard.

Kevin Dotson will likely win the LG competition, but Green will impress people enough to remove the "bust" label.

George Pickens, WR

Yeah, it's going to be hard for Pickens to outdo all the hype around him. That being said, he'll blow everyone out of the water once fans get to see him in person.

I'm not removing myself from that narrative that Pickens will be a star right out of the gate. The Steelers found themselves a stud at pick 52. There's no reason he should've fallen that far, and everyone will see it.

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Getting playing time in 2021 certainly helped Loudermilk's early development. Now, he needs to make that year two jump Mike Tomlin is always talking about. With an added 15 or so pounds and a bigger role behind Cam Heyward, Loudermilk is going to be a key piece to this defensive line.

There's a lot of excitement around Larry Ogunjobi and DeMarvin Leal. Loudermilk will also show he's ready to make some noise this season.

