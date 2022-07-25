EJ Perry Could Fit Perfectly With Steelers Timeline

The Pittsburgh Steelers have four quarterbacks they feel comfortable with heading into training camp. That being said, the unfortunate injury to undrafted rookie EJ Perry could be a blessing in disguise for Pittsburgh.

Perry, a former Brown University standout, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2022 NFL Draft. A mobile quarterback who played two years at Boston College before transferring, and finishing his Ivy League career with 3,034 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.

Perry seemed to be on a few teams' radar this spring before signing with the Jaguars. However, a hamstring injury suffered while preparing for training camp forced the team to release him.

The good news for a team like the Steelers, is that he'll be back. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Perry is expected to make a full recovery in approximately three to four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are going to spend the next month evaluating their quarterbacks and trying to decide which of Mitch Trubsiky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett is their best option to start. Right now, Trubisky has a lead in the battle. And despite many believing Rudolph will be the backup, it's not guaranteed he's sticking around.

If the Steelers are getting trade offers for Rudolph near the end of the preseason, they're going to answer the phone. Will something get done? Maybe not. But also, maybe something will.

At the same time, they'll have a good understanding of what they're working with in Chris Oladokun. Pittsburgh wants their best three options on the roster for the start of the season. That being said, their best three might not mean the best three to start, but more the best three to fit their needs.

Here's the scenario: Trubisky is the starter, Pickett is the backup and Rudolph is on the trade block with serious offers. Oladokun hasn't played as well as expected, and Perry is just getting back into the swing of things.

Here's the Steelers' options: Keep Rudolph as the third quarterback and operate with three QBs on the roster for worst case scenario. Or, keep Pickett and Trubisky and utilize that third quarterback as a practice guy - or practice squad member.

If Pittsburgh is fine with Oladokun, that's their first choice. If they aren't, Perry comes into play. He'll be fully recovered, capable of providing practice reps to mimic any QB in the NFL, has a Brown education - and you know the Steelers love smart backup QBs (ex. Josh Dobbs) - and will likely come with very little financial burden.

It's not full proof, and nothing is guaranteed, but this is a name a lot of people mentioned when talking about the Steelers this past draft. If Perry is available come cuts and the Steelers don't like what they have, he's easily their go-to for change.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Sleeping on Steelers is a Dangerous Proposition

Roethlisberger Blames Steelers Playoff Struggles on Selfish Players

Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles

Under-The-Radar Stories That'll Shape Steelers This Season

Big Ben Gave Kenny Pickett Simple Advice on Being Steelers QB

More Disrespect Toward T.J. Watt

5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster