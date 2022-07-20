Skip to main content

Ben Roethlisberger Gave Kenny Pickett Simple Advice on Being Steelers QB

From a Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer to the next generation.

Replacing Ben Roethlisberger is no easy task for whoever the Pittsburgh Steelers line up at their starting quarterback this season. But with first-round pick Kenny Pickett expected to be the future, the pressure might be on him either way. 

For Pickett, his mindset is on becoming an NFL quarterback whether he's starting this season or not. He's made it clear throughout his short time in Pittsburgh that he's not focused on the competition but instead on developing himself. 

But the future is hard to avoid. Pickett's expectations to replace Roethlisberger as the long-term starter is still there, but the future Hall of Famer made sure to give him some friendly advice. 

During an episode of We Need to Talk with Aditi Kinkhabwala, Pickett said Big Ben gave him a phone call to talk about his place with the Steelers. 

"I had a great talk with him. He just told me to be myself and be the best player that I could and that's kind of how simple it is," Pickett said. "The outside noise of everyone looking in on that will make it however they want to turn it. But I just know I need to handle my business and play the game the way I know how to play, and everything else will take care of itself."

Pickett is set to compete with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as the team returns to the field at training camp. Right now, Trubisky is the expected starter, but the team isn't ruling Pickett or Rudolph out of the mix. 

