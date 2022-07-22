Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a handful of position battles heading into training camp, and even if quarterback is taking up most of the spotlight, there's some major roles on the line in Latrobe.

Outside of Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph fighting to replace Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are looking for a winner at left guard, backup running back, wide receiver depth, inside linebacker, defensive end and a number of other areas.

Training camp battles are possibly the most entertaining part of Pittsburgh's return to football. Saint Vincent College is going to bring us plenty of excitement.

Here's how we believe the Steelers competitions will play out.

