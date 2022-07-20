More Disrespect Toward Steelers LB T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealing with players being overlooked for centuries. It never changes - and chances are it never will. And once again, linebacker T.J. Watt is taking the brunt of it.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, was clearly the best defensive player in football last season. However, if you ask video game creators, he was the second-best.

Madden 23 released their ratings for a number of positions and celebrated Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett joining the 99 club. Meanwhile, Watt got the lowest rating for a DPOY in the last five years.

That's what happens when you tie the single-season sack record.

A complete rundown of all the Steelers Madden numbers isn't too surprising. Watt's is embarrassing, though.

