5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a week away from training camp at Saint Vincent College, and the excitement for football to return cannot be any higher.

As news begins to circulate and players begin wrapping up their at-home workouts, it's time to start talking about what to expect once the Steelers hit the field in Latrobe.

There's five players who are currently sitting on the outside of the bubble who can work their way in. Some have NFL experience, and even playing time with this team. Others, are looking for their first opportunity in the NFL.

By the end of August, all five might find themselves on the active roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mataeo Durant, RB

Everyone keeps bringing up the undrafted rookie running backs when talking about Najee Harris's backup. There's a big difference between the player who's No. 2 on the depth chart and where these undrafted guys would sit.

That being said, Mataeo Durant is the favorite out of he and Jaylen Warren to earn a roster spot. He's quick, fluid with the ball and instinctive. Watching during OTAs and mini camp, he appears to a natural ball carrier.

Special teams work is where he'll earn his place on this team. If he can prove he's got some kick and punt coverage ability, and can make things happen when given shots in the backfield, Durant could beat out Anthony McFarland for the final running back spot.

Steven Sims, WR

There was a reason Steven Sims made the roster over Anthony Miller for one game last season. He might not be the most talented wide receiver, but he has the ability to perform on special teams, can return kicks and punts and does make plays at wideout.

The Steelers will likely keep six wideouts this season. That final spot will come down to Miles Boykin, Anthony Miller, Cody White and Steven Sims.

Sims isn't the favorite, right now. That could change. And if we're picking one out of the group to surprise us, it's certainly him.

John Leglue, OL

It's crazy to think that the best offensive line play we saw from the Steelers last season came with John Leglue in the lineup. Now, entering year two with the team, Leglue should be a favorite to be a primary backup in Pittsburgh.

What makes Leglue special, and worth keeping around, is his versatility. He can play at all five positions and doesn't seem to favor one over the other. If the Steelers need a center, he can fill in. If they need a tackle, he's their man.

The backups on the o-line will likely be Kenrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer and one other. Leglue is the favorite for that final spot.

Tuzar Skipper, LB

Tuzar Skipper has bounced around the NFL since being the preseason hero for the Steelers years ago. Now, he's back in Pittsburgh and already seems like a good bet to land a roster spot at outside linebacker.

The Steelers are walking into training camp with Gerard Avery as their third edge rusher and a bunch of others fighting for the fourth spot. From what we saw at mini camp, their best choice, right now, is Skipper.

Pittsburgh's best option is to go find a veteran on the open market before the start of the season. If they don't, though, Skipper could find himself with a second chance in black and gold.

Chris Oladokun, QB

Look, as crazy as this sounds, there's a train of thought behind this one.

The Steelers typically keep three quarterbacks on the roster and make two active on game days. Assuming Mitch Trubisky wins the starting job, they now have a decision to make for their backup.

While "resting Kenny Pickett" is being talked about within the fanbase, it's not something the Steelers are considering. If he doesn't start or become the backup, it's because he wasn't good enough to earn those jobs, not because they want to keep him fresh.

So, Trubisky is the starter and Mason Rudolph and Pickett compete for the backup. Say Pickett wins. Now, you have a decision to make at quarterback - keep Rudolph as a third or move on from him, save $3 million and utilize Chris Oladokun.

Oladokun can operate as any quarterback you need him to during practice. You need a Lamar Jackson, he's athletic enough. You need a pocket passer, he has an arm.

Keeping two rookies on this team sounds like a long shot but makes a lot of sense for the Steelers - and I truly believe it's the option they'll lean towards come cuts.

