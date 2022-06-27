Age Not a Factor in Steelers QB Decision

It does not matter that the Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie is older.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a quarterback competition that features a rookie who's "pro ready." At 24-years-old, Kenny Pickett comes to the NFL with all the tools to be a starting quarterback, but it doesn't matter for the Steelers.

Age seems to only be a factor to those on the outside. It's a topic of discussion, for sure, but not one the Steelers are stressing over when it comes to deciding their starting quarterback.

Who starts this season will be determined by who provides the best opportunity to win. Right now, the Steelers believe that is Mitch Trubisky. If Pickett proves otherwise, he'll get the job. But it doesn't have to do with wasting limited years in the NFL.

Pittsburgh is hoping Pickett plays until he's 40 and has success the entire time. But that doesn't have to start this season.

