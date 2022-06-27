Skip to main content

Age Not a Factor in Steelers QB Decision

It does not matter that the Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie is older.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a quarterback competition that features a rookie who's "pro ready." At 24-years-old, Kenny Pickett comes to the NFL with all the tools to be a starting quarterback, but it doesn't matter for the Steelers. 

Age seems to only be a factor to those on the outside. It's a topic of discussion, for sure, but not one the Steelers are stressing over when it comes to deciding their starting quarterback. 

Who starts this season will be determined by who provides the best opportunity to win. Right now, the Steelers believe that is Mitch Trubisky. If Pickett proves otherwise, he'll get the job. But it doesn't have to do with wasting limited years in the NFL. 

Pittsburgh is hoping Pickett plays until he's 40 and has success the entire time. But that doesn't have to start this season. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers QB Coach Breaks Down Position Battle 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3 Quality Options Steelers Can Add at RB

Jessie Bates and Bengal 'All But Done'

Bill Belichick Only Praises Mike Tomlin

Steelers Won't Sign CB, But Could Still Sign This Position

Steelers Depth Chart With Larry Ogunjobi

Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

June 9 (86)
News

Steelers QB Coach Breaks Down Battle To This Point

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_15114360_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Have Three Quality Options They Can Add at RB

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17697830_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick's Deal Has Ended Jessie Bates's Future With Bengals

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17393654_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the Hot Seat?

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellJun 25, 2022
USATSI_17393587_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Insider Believes Mike Tomlin Should be on Hot Seat

By Noah StrackbeinJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17477793_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Predicted to Break Single-Season Sack Record (Again)

By Noah StrackbeinJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17384877_168388034_lowres
News

Joe Haden Teases Return to Browns

By Noah StrackbeinJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17220037_168388034_lowres
News

Larry Ogunjobi's Contract Details Released

By Noah StrackbeinJun 23, 2022