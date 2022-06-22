Where Larry Ogunjobi Will Play on Steelers Defensive Line
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal, immediately bolstering their group up front. But now, the question is where will he play?
The addition of Ogunjbi means the Steelers have finally replaced Stephon Tuitt. After his retirement, Pittsburgh was left with two options - let Chris Wormley and DeMarvin Leal handle the defensive end position, or add a veteran with potential.
Ogunjobi brings a lot of potential.
His career-high seven sack season in 2021 means he's only getting started with his NFL journey. At 28-years-old, you don't have to worry about there being enough gas in the tank, and after signing with the Steelers, his foot injury is assumably healed.
So, where will he play?
Here's the best guess at what the Steelers defensive line looks like with Ogunjobi.
Nose Tackle: Tyson Alualu, Monty Adams, Henry Mondauex
Defensive Tackle: Cam Heyward, Isaiahh Loudermilk
Defensive End: Chris Wormley, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal
Ogunjobi will move around the defensive line throughout the season, but his main priority will be to work with Wormley at defensive end. This takes pressure off Leal during his rookie season and allows the Steelers to get a run-stuffer and quality pass rusher at the position.
However, there will be times when you see Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle, and maybe even a little nose. Chances are Alualu and Adams handle the middle most of the time, but the rest of the depth pieces can and will fill multiple positions.
