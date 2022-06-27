Steelers Have Three Quality Options They Can Add at RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers could still find three running backs with proven track records.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have pretty much filled their roster. With the addition of Larry Ogunjobi, the team has 90 players set to hit training camp, and minimal holes that remain open.

Now, it's about fine tuning what they've put together. And, even if they want Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland to win the backup jobs, competition fuels excellence. Adding someone who isn't an undrafted rookie to the mix is the Steelers' best option this summer.

So, who could they add? There's plenty of options still on the market that stand out, but three are above the rest.

Latavius Murray

Talk about reliable. Murray has spent the backend of his career bouncing from team-to-team and carrying the load when called upon. And each time, he's done more than everyone expected.

Last year, it was 500 yards for Baltimore. The two years prior, 600-plus yards for New Orleans. And before that, it was over 1,400 yards in two season for Minnesota.

Murray is as capable as they come and as reliable as anyone in the NFL. Even at 32-years-old, he's someone you can count on as a backup. The Steelers need that consistency.

Jalen Richard

Jalen Richard has yet to really prove himself in the NFL, but after a few years with the Las Vegas Raiders, he's shown enough flashes to give him a shot.

Richard might not win the battle with McFarland and Snell, but he'd add more competition. Much like Kalen Ballage did last summer, a 28-year-old Richard would bring experience and some fire to spark the room.

Justin Jackson

People will compare Justin Jackson to McFarland, but Jackson has the experience to back him up. In Matt Canada's offense, which will work to give playmakers the football, a pass-catching running back should have opportunities to shine.

Jackson averaged 5.4 yards per carry with 68 attempts last season, and has been a consistent third-stringer for the Chargers. The problem, was that he played behind two players who were established within the origination.

Coming to Pittsburgh, Jackson has plenty of gas left in the tank at 26 and is more than capable of playing as a runner and pass-catcher.

It's somewhat surprising he hasn't been signed to this point. Adding him to the running back room gives the Steelers their best option for a proven young back.

