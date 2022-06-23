Skip to main content

Bill Belichick Only Praises Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Former New England Patriots and current Pittsburgh Steelers returner, Gunner Olszewski, gives some insight to his old team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have a long history battling it out in the AFC. And even if the Patriots have held the advantage throughout Bill Belichick's career, it hasn't removed any praise for Mike Tomlin. 

Speaking with new Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, a quick quote jumped out that made the few media members standing around laugh. 

"He's one of the best coaches in the game," Olszewski said. "I’ve heard coaches from the old staff that I played for, they talk highly of him. They don’t talk highly of a lot of people, but they talk highly of him."

That "he" Olszewski is referring to is Tomlin, who the All-Pro returned said is the reason he chose to sign with the Steelers.

"I get to play for one of the best coaches in the league. I am blessed for that opportunity," Olszewski said. "Getting to play for Mike Tomlin, I will have the opportunity to learn from one of the best. I am excited to get that going."

Already, the new return man/wide receiver is seeing the difference between the Steelers and the Patriots organization, with it being no secret New England is one of the stricter teams in the NFL. 

"It’s a lot different," Olszewski said. "There are different hours in the building. At the end of the day, they preach the same thing. They want good football. You need good catching, running, tackling, and all the fundamental things about the game. That’s a pretty easy transition."

Olszewski worked as a wideout and returner during spring practice and will likely continue to work both during training camp. The Steelers offseason signing has just nine career receptions. 

