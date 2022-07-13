Why Steelers Chose Acrisure Over Pittsburgh Brands

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went to Michigan to find their new stadium name, but a connection to the team and the ability to grow made that deal feel right at home.

When the Steelers announced their new naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan-based brokerage firm, reaction quickly jumped at the fact that the team went outside of the city. Team president Art Rooney II, however, said the point of emphasis was finding a valuable suitor.

"Things like this allow us to be competitive in Pittsburgh," Rooney said. "We thought we understood what the market value should be and compared it to other stadiums around the country. That’s the range we were shooting for."

Acrisure does bring some Steelers Nation with them, though. CEO Creg Williams highlighted the team's 1974 Super Bowl win as his favorite memory as a lifelong fan.

Rooney said the orginization spoke with a number of local businesses after their contract ended with Heinz, but everything together made Acrisure the right decision.

"We’ve talked with a number of local companies over the last couple of years," Rooney said. "The truth of the matter is we never closed the door on anybody. We just looked to make the best deal they can make. We’re really pleased that this turned out the way it did. To have somebody like Greg, the CEO of the company and a true Steelers fan, it couldn’t have worked out better as far as I’m concerned."

The deal is 15 years and reportedly worth $150 million. The Steelers also said they hope to remain on the North Shore after their lease is up in 2030.

