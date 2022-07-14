Skip to main content

Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are not happy about the team's decision.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new stadium name for the next 15 years, but fans aren't going to sit around and let their beloved home field fall with what they believe is a bad decision. 

Only days after Steelers president Art Rooney II took the podium to introduce Acrisure Stadium to the North Shore, fans have started a petition to remove the name and find a better one. 

The petition was started by Daniel Sass, who says "anything" would be better than Acrisure Stadium.

"Heinz Field is the only sponsored stadium that the team has ever played in. Previously playing at Three Rivers Stadium, Pitt Stadium, and before that, Forbes Field," the petition reads. "But now the Heinz Field sponsorship is no more. It’s new name was just announced and it is HORRIBLE!!!!

"An out-of-state sponsor comes in and inflicts this name change on us that isn’t even easy to pronounce."

So far, the petition has over 700 signatures in three days, with the first goal to reach 1,000. 

Fans who gave their reasoning for signing mentioned Acrisure being from Michigan and how many want it to remain Heinz Field. 

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

