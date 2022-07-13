Steelers Named Trade Partner for Mekhi Becton

The Pittsburgh Steelers are believed to be searching for an offensive tackle.

The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed their interior offensive line this offseason, but not everyone is sold on their tackle spots. One publication still believes they're the best fit to go land a top left tackle trade target.

Bleacher Report named their best landing spots for the hottest players on the trading block. Within that list sits the Steelers, who BR believes should go after New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.

"Several teams stand out as potential suitors for Becton due to their lack of talent and upside on the offensive line," Alex Kay writes. "The Pittsburgh Steelers may be the most desperate after deploying a line that Pro Football Focus ranked No. 26 in the league last year."

At just 23-years-old, you'd wonder why Becton is on the block? That speculation is due to a lingering knee injury and conditioning issues last season. Now, just three years into the league, the left tackle went from franchise player to possible trade bait.

The Steelers are set to let Dan Moore Jr. man the left tackle spot during training camp and into the season. The second-year fourth-round pick played all 17 games as a rookie. Pittsburgh did not address the spot during the offseason.

"Rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was one of the most disappointing players on the unit, earning a lowly 57.8 PFF grade while giving up seven sacks and getting flagged for five penalties over 1,079 snaps," Kay wrote. "He’s one of the projected returning starters on a line that PFF projects to be the third-worst in the league in 2022.

"While Becton may not be in peak form right now, he did have a promising 74.4 PFF grade as a rookie. HE could be an ideal buy-low candidate to improve Pittsburgh’s offensive line as it prepares for life without longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger."

